Install HandBrake 1.03 in Ubuntu or Linux Mint

HandBrake is a terrific tool for transcoding video. The app is free and open source, and you can now get version 1.03. HandBrake has a ton of features, and can output video into lots of different formats.

A writer at Tips on Ubuntu shows how to install HandBrake 1.03 in Linux Mint and Ubuntu via PPA or Synaptic.

ML reports for Tips on Ubuntu:

1. To add the PPA, open terminal (Ctrl+Alt+T) and run command:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:stebbins/handbrake-releases

2. Type in your password, then hit Enter.

3. After that, launch Software Updater and upgrade handbrake from a previous release after checking for updates:

4. Or install / upgrade handbrake either via Synaptic Package Manager or by running commands:

sudo apt update

sudo apt install handbrake-gtk

More at Tips on Ubuntu

Windows 10 Creators Update will include Linux improvements

Microsoft has made some big strides in supporting Linux in Windows 10, and now a new update will soon add additional improvements for Linux.

Tim Anderson reports for The Register:

The Windows 10 Creators Update is set for release shortly, and comes with significant improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Linux, also known as Bash on Windows or Ubuntu on Windows.

Although still in beta, WSL gets important new features in the Creators Update. One is better interop between Windows and Bash.

Network commands like ping and ifconfig now work as expected. The console has mouse support and 24-bit colour. And numerous bug-fixes and new system calls mean that more things work, including languages such as Go, Ruby, Java and Node.js. Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial) is now installed by default.

The Creators Update runs SSH (secure shell server) and GDB (GNU Debugger) more reliably, and you can now configure WSL as the remote target for Visual C++ for Linux. In this scenario, Visual C++ is the editor and visual debugging tool, though compile and build is on the “remote” Linux system, which in this case is WSL. It’s a neat feature, though not yet as reliable as using a Linux VM or remote Linux PC.

More at The Register

Google Assistant is coming to more Android phones

The Google Assistant will soon be available for more Android phones that run Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Gummi Hafsteinsson reports for the official Google Blog:

Everyone needs a helping hand sometimes. Enter the Google Assistant, which is conversational, personal and helps you get things done—from telling you about your day to taking a selfie. The Assistant is already available on Pixel, Google Home, Google Allo and Android Wear. Now we're bringing it to even more people. Starting this week, the Google Assistant is coming to smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Whether you need to know how to say “nice to meet you” in Korean or just a simple reminder to do laundry when you get home, your Assistant can help. With the Google Assistant on Android phones, you have your own personal, helpful Google right in your pocket.

The Google Assistant will begin rolling out this week to English users in the U.S., followed by English in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, as well as German speakers in Germany. We’ll continue to add more languages over the coming year.

The Google Assistant will automatically come to eligible Android phones running Nougat and Marshmallow with Google Play Services. You'll also see the Google Assistant on some newly announced partner devices, including the LG G6.

More at the Google Blog

Did you miss a roundup? Check the Eye On Open home page to get caught up with the latest news about open source and Linux.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

Jim Lynch is a technology analyst and online community manager who has also written for many leading industry publications over the years including ITworld, InfoWorld, CIO, PCMag, ExtremeTech, and numerous other publications.

The opinions expressed in this blog are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of InfoWorld, ITworld, CIO.com, IDG Communications, or their parent, subsidiary or affiliated companies.

