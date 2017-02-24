Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

35% off Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

razor hovertrax
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Step on the deck and go with Razor Hovertrax 2.0, the world’s smartest self-balancing electric scooter. Intelligently-engineered with EverBalance technology, Hovertrax 2.0 is the only board that auto-levels for a safer, easier mount and a smoother ride. Whether you’re coasting, racing, or commuting, Hovertrax 2.0 is always in balance. Indoors or out, Hovertrax 2.0 does the work so you can enjoy the journey. Hovertrax 2.0: technology so advanced, it’s simple. Once you learn how to ride, it becomes second nature.  Razor was also the first U.S. brand to receive the UL 2272 listing for safety, ensuring that the Hovertrax 2.0 meets or exceeds the highest fire and electrical safety standards. The HoverTrax 2.0 has a list price of $459.99 has been reduced 35% to just $298. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "35% off Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard Self-Balancing Smart Scooter - Black

    $298.00 MSRP $459.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
Yarn vs. NPM: Node.js developers weigh in
NPM or Yarn? Node.js devs pick their package manager

Facebook's open source JavaScript package manager is gathering steam, but don't count out NPM

windows 10 ui
Who needs Gmail? 5 built-in Win10 apps that do the job

These 5 built-in Windows apps -- Mail, Calendar, Maps, People and OneNote -- were once denounced as...

group masks
Uber ugliness unmasks Silicon Valley's bro culture

Recent revelations about sexual harassment and gender discrimination at Uber are the tip of the iceberg...

Yes, the cloud will kill jobs—maybe even yours

Your cloud migration strategy should include preparation for the cloud eliminating your IT job