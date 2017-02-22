Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Is Just $79.99 For a Limited Time If You Buy Refurbished - Deal Alert

Amazon has discounted its refurbished Paperwhite models for a limited time, so with the current deal you can get one for just $79.99. That saves you $30 on the typical price of a refurbished model, and saves even more over buying it brand new ($119.99 new). A Refurbished Paperwhite E-reader is refurbished, tested, and certified by Amazon to look and work like new. The popular Kindle Paperwhite has a higher res 300ppi screen, WiFi, a built-in adjustable light, a long lasting battery, and best of all it's glare-free even in bright sunlight so you can use it literally anywhere, night or day. See the discounted refurbished Paperwhite model on Amazon to learn more and explore buying options.

