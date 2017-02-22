New JavaScript library invites coders to play with Canvas

The Sandpit library uses the canvas 2D element for creative coding

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

New JavaScript library invites coders to play with Canvas
Credit: Amanda B
More like this

Looking to blur the line between technology and art, the Sandpit library for creative coding uses JavaScript and the canvas 2D element.

Accessible on GitHub or via NPM, and built in ECMAScript 6, Sandpit is still in development with an API likely to change before the 1.0 release. "The goal of Sandpit is to normalize and simplify the process of creating coding -- using code to make pretty things," the documentation states. "This usually takes the form of drawing onto the Canvas element, in either a 2D or 3D context." Sandpit uses the dat.GUI, a lightweight GUI for changing variables in JavaScript, to manage settings.

To get started quickly with Sandpit in an ES6 environment, builders Charlie Gleason and Glen Maddern recommend using create-react-app, a Facebook incubator project for creating React JavaScript apps with no build configuration; a demo of Sandpit uses create-react-app. Sandpit manages inputs like touches, taps, and clicks, and it handles touch event-handling for multi-touch on mobile devices. Other capabilities include making it easy to drop in settings with an API for specifying ranges, types, and defaults, and helpers that cover math, color, and vector manipulation. Settings are stored in the query string, enabling copying and pasting without touching any code, and developers also can import their own work in canvas.

Sandpit supports modern browsers, including Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11 and Edge. The babel-polyfill is used when compiling for ECMAScript 5. Its developers of Sandpit are encouraging community contributions. and have provided usage examples.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
green light in madrid go proceed traffic
The best Go language IDEs and editors

Among dozens of options for developing Go programs, Gogland, Visual Studio Code, and Cloud9 rise to the...

microsoft hololens mixed virtual reality augmented 3D
HoloLens enterprise apps are now a reality

Real-world uses are emerging, but to gain broad deployment the HoloLens headsets and related gear must...

6 predictions for the future of deep learning

The potential of deep learning seems boundless, but developers are still learning how to put it to...

pulling companies apart chain broken
The real problem with the security industry

What we learned at the RSA Conference: The security industry is failing its task of keeping users and...