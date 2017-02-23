Android: Disable auto-play sound in Facebook videos

Facebook is making a potentially very annoying change to videos on their social media service. Videos that load in your newsfeed will now play sound automatically, whether you like it or not.

Thankfully, it’s possible to disable Facebook’s auto-playing sounds on your Android device. A writer at Lifehacker recently explained how to do this in a quick and easy way.

Patrick Allan reports for Lifehacker:

For your Android devices, start by opening the Facebook app and logging in if you haven’t already. Then: 1. Tap the three-lined hamburger button in the upper right corner of the screen. 2. Scroll down and tap “App Settings” 3. Tap the toggle to off for “Videos in News Feed Start With Sound” If you don’t see the option, the update hasn’t rolled out to you yet. Check back later. More at Lifehacker

If you grow tired of Facebook altogether, you can also disable your Facebook account or delete your Facebook account permanently.

SteamVR for Linux is now in beta

VR might be the next big thing in gaming, and Steam is getting ready to bring it to Linux users. SteamVR has been released in beta form for Linux.

Liam Dawe reports for Gaming On Linux:

Valve have put up SteamVR for Linux officially in Beta form and they are keen to stress that this is a development release. You will need to run the latest Steam Beta Client for it to work at all, so be sure to opt-in if you want to play around with it. VR on Linux will exclusively use Vulkan, so it's going to be a pretty good push for Vulkan if VR becomes more popular. Vulkan is likely one of the pieces of the puzzle that held it back, since Vulkan itself and the drivers are still so new. It's exciting to finally see VR on Linux starting to become a real reality now. I just wish the hardware wasn't so damn expensive. It will likely be a long time before I can afford a headset myself to review, but hopefully someone can send us a review unit to hold onto. More at Gaming On Linux

News about SteamVR hit the Linux subreddit and the folks there shared their thoughts:

Loozerr: “I see it more of a proof of concept for Microsoft - to show that it's not only possible to game on an alternative OS but Valve is willing to shift if need be. And as such, hopefully Microsoft backs off with their plans of seizing the PC gaming market with their own Store.” Smithincanton: “What a time to be a Linux gamer! I just got a Vive last week and have been enjoying the heck out of it. This makes me want to install Ubuntu and mess around with it.” Carrierfive: “Another black-box, closed-source, proprietary widget to help destroy Linux and the concept of free software. Color me not impressed.” Destructocorn: “I keep hearing about SteamOS being a short-term "marketing tactic" against Microsoft, but that's only a very very small factor. Valve is smart - they're not going for short-term results - they realize that linux is here to stay, and they're capitalizing on it for the long-term.” Loozerr: “I see it more of a proof of concept for Microsoft - to show that it's not only possible to game on an alternative OS but Valve is willing to shift if need be. And as such, hopefully Microsoft backs off with their plans of seizing the PC gaming market with their own Store.” More at Reddit

An introduction to the Linux boot and startup processes

Learning about Linux can be a big help to any computer user, and the boot and startup processes are a great place to begin. A writer at opensource.com has a very helpful and detailed overview of how the Linux boot and startup processes work.

David Both reports for opensource.com:

Understanding the Linux boot and startup processes is important to being able to both configure Linux and to resolving startup issues. This article presents an overview of the bootup sequence using the GRUB2 bootloader and the startup sequence as performed by the systemd initialization system. In reality, there are two sequences of events that are required to boot a Linux computer and make it usable: boot and startup. The boot sequence starts when the computer is turned on, and is completed when the kernel is initialized and systemd is launched. The startup process then takes over and finishes the task of getting the Linux computer into an operational state. Overall, the Linux boot and startup process is fairly simple to understand. It is comprised of the following steps which will be described in more detail in the following sections. BIOS POST Boot loader (GRUB2) Kernel initialization Start systemd, the parent of all processes. More at Opensource.com

