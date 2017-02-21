Microsoft rolls out KB 4010250 Flash Player update for Windows 8.1 and 10

Microsoft has just released an old-fashioned Security Bulletin, MS 17-005, which shepherds a handful of patches for various versions of Windows. The patches, all called KB 4010250, implement the Flash Player fixes contained in Adobe's APSB17-04, which fixes 13 critical vulnerabilities. It took Microsoft a week to plug the holes.

The patches are beginning to roll out now through Windows Update on machines running:

Windows 8.1, RT 8.1 and Server 2012 R2 running Internet Explorer 11

Server 2012 running Internet Explorer 10

All versions of Windows 10 -- RTM (1507), 1511, 1607, and Server 2016

Note that Windows 7 PCs don't need the patch, even if they're running Internet Explorer 11. Flash is built into IE 11 on Windows 8.1 and Win10, so the updates for IE (and Edge in Win10) have to come from Microsoft. IE 11 running on Windows 7 uses a separate Flash Player, via ActiveX, which is updated by Adobe. If you have Win7 and use IE 11, chances are good that Adobe updated you last week.

You can either go to Windows Update and install the patch, or you can download it manually from the Windows Update Catalog.

I see no new cumulative updates for any version of Windows 10. This patch is completely dissociated from the Win10 cumulative updating model.

Microsoft was supposed to pull Internet Explorer patches out of the grouped Security-only and Monthly rollups for Windows 7 and 8.1, starting this month, and that just happened. But Microsoft was also discontinuing Security Bulletins this month.

In what appears to be an unrelated move, Microsoft has brought back KB 2952664 (for Win7) and KB 2976978 (Win 8.1), which are the two enhanced snooping patches we last saw on Feb. 9. The patches, at this moment, appear as optional unchecked updates, with a published date of Feb. 21, 2017.

Poster ch100 on the AskWoody Lounge says:

The descriptions indicate exactly a metadata change, but it is not so visible to me in what sense. There is no visible supersedence involved at the WU level. Those 2 (or 4) patches have been published before and hidden from view since last Tuesday until today. They were never expired in the true sense, just hidden. I am wondering if they were those updates holding the main releases from the last 7-8 days? It is unlikely, but if this is not the case, it shows that WU/MU is well and alive, but that Microsoft works to something bigger behind the scenes and this has certainly something to do with the big rollups promised for March for Windows 7/2008 R2 and 8.1/2012 R2. It is also possible that there are preparations made for the Windows 10 Creators Edition and the new delivery mechanisms.

Could this be a harbinger for a return of the Win7-to-Win10 and Win8.1-to-Win10 upgrade paths, following the old "Get Windows 10" model? Time will tell.

