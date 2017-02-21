Three technologies that could demolish slow internet

Broadband internet has opened up almost unlimited possibilities for commerce, distance learning, civic participation, and knowledge sharing. But we are only scratching the surface of what’s to come.

There are several new technologies rolling out today or on the drawing boards, including DOCSIS 3.1 G.fast and 5G LTE, that will deliver multi-megabit, sub 100ms latency broadband internet to much of the world.

According to Akamai’s Q3 2016 State of the Internet Report, the average global connection speed was 6.3Mbps. That sounds good, until you try to download HD videos and stream music while surfing the Web and talking over Skype. In other words, typical day-to-day activities of a connected household just about anywhere can overload the average hook-up.

Higher speed regions, like South Korea, with an average internet connection speed of 26.4Mbps, push Akamai’s average number up. The average speed in the US is around 15Mbps. But most people in the world access the internet with connections of around 4Mbps.