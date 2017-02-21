5 signs that you are a Linux geek

Linux users are a passionate bunch, and some are downright proud of their of their geekiness. But if you’re not sure about your status, a writer at MakeUseOf has a list of 5 signs that show you are a Linux geek.

Austin Long reports for MakeUseOf:

While Linux is certainly very easy to use, there are some activities surrounding it that are seen as more complex than others. While they can be all be avoided easily enough, they do have a certain, geeky appeal. How many of them do you follow? Are YOU a Linux geek? Let’s find out! 1. The terminal is your file manager 2. Using your package manager is child’s play 3. You write your own shell scripts 4. You know how to use Vi or Emacs 5. You’re using LFS, Gentoo, or Arch Linux More at MakeUseOf

Linus Torvalds releases Linux 4.10

Linus has been busy as usual, working on the next release of Linux. And now Linux 4.10 has been released for the world to savor and enjoy.

Simon Sharwood reports for The Register:

“So there it is, the final 4.10 release,” Torvalds told the world after his customary Sunday afternoon effort. “On the whole, 4.10 didn't end up as small as it initially looked,” he adds. “After the huge release that was 4.9, I expected things to be pretty quiet, but it ended up very much a fairly average release by modern kernel standards.” That means “about 13,000 commits”, among them support for Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0. Chipzilla's GVT graphics virtualization, which makes it easier to share GPUs, has also made it to the kernel. ATA Command Priority Support has slipped in, too, allowing orders-of-magnitude faster read request processing on supported drives. This release also features a new maintainer for the Xen interface, namely a chap called Martin Schwidefsky. More at The Register

Top 5 best rising Linux distros for 2017

One of the best things about Linux is the sheer range of choices available when it comes to distributions. A writer at TechRadar has an interesting roundup of 5 of the best rising Linux distros for 2017.

Alex Cox reports for TechRadar:

Linux is built for tinkering and experimentation, which means it’s always morphing and changing. New distros are popping up all the time, because all it takes is a little bit of determination, time and effort to create a custom operating system. Not all of them hit the mark – there are stacks of Linux distros that have seen little to no action, and we’re almost certain that some have been released and never installed by anyone other than their creator. Other alternative distros, though, fare rather better. Look at the success of Linux Mint, which spun off from Ubuntu to become (at times) arguably more popular than its own parent. Indeed, Ubuntu itself grew from Debian, and its niche offshoots (distros like Ubuntu Studio) have seen good movement. If there’s a market out there for your distro, there’s traction to be had. So let’s look at our pick of the five distros moving up swiftly through the ranks as of early 2017. Some of these might become the best Linux distros out there, some might turn out to be awful – but it won’t cost you a penny to try them out. 1. Antergos 2. Deepin 3. MX Linux 4. Subgraph 5. Debian More at TechRadar

