Sometimes innovation is best left on the drawing board

It's hard for a phone to get noticed by consumers when it looks like all the other flat black slabs out there. That has led some OEMs to try some particularly wacky things — gimmicks to set them apart. Just because a gimmick is new doesn't mean it's good. In fact, there are a lot of gimmicks that look cool at a tradeshow, but in real life they're terrible ideas. Here are some of the worst to make it to market.

[ Docker, Amazon, TensorFlow, Windows 10, and more: See InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners. | Cut to the key news in technology trends and IT breakthroughs with the InfoWorld Daily newsletter, our summary of the top tech happenings. ]