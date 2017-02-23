Three common IT Challenges and How Hyperconvergence is Solving Them

By Bharath Vasudevan, Director of Product Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software-defined and Cloud Group

Welcome to the new normal of “digital disruption.” Like it or not, here you are. It can be a treacherous place for a business to thrive. Digital disruption requires your business to turn ideas into value quickly, and to adapt and work efficiently. The trouble is most businesses are being held back by an IT infrastructure that is not designed for the speed today’s businesses demand. Complex manual processes and non-integrated tools fail to provide the simplicity, flexibility, and speed you need to support your current tasks, much less your new ideas and applications.

The good news is that IT infrastructure is catching up with business needs. I recently wrote about the future of IT and how businesses can now operate with cloud-like efficiency, consume IT services with cloud-like flexibility, and deploy at cloud-like speed all in their own datacenters through hyperconvergence.

Hyperconverged solutions are innovative, all-in-one virtualization solutions that integrate compute, software-defined storage and software-defined intelligence to allow IT to run at the speed of the business. How do they do that? One way is by helping businesses solve some of the most common datacenter challenges: simplicity, flexibility, and speed. You don’t have to take my word for it either. Customers from a variety of industries all over the world are putting hyperconverged solutions to work in their datacenters and solving some of the toughest IT challenges out there.

Businesses need to simplify operations

One of India’s leading tile manufacturers, Simpolo Ceramics, was struggling to configure and manage their new virtual environment efficiently. After extensively researching solutions that would fit their growing business, Simpolo decided on a hyperconverged solution that offers a consumer-inspired user experience, making managing virtual machines (VMs) simple for IT generalists. The hyperconverged solution allows their users to deploy VMs in just five clicks, update hardware and firmware in just three clicks, and provide instant diagnostics and analytics to enable faster response to business needs.

“Compared to a traditional approach, the HPE Hyper Converged solution has been very easy to maintain,” explains Niraj Pandit, head of IT for Simpolo Group. “The ease with which we can transfer and manage virtual servers has been incredible. It has been straightforward to get the team up and running with the solution – no glitches, no special training, and simple to operate.”

Businesses need to enable their workforce to work from anywhere

FireWhat? is a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and technology company dedicated to helping firefighters perform their jobs more safely by equipping them with the most up-to-date information possible. They needed to upgrade their technology trailers to enable faster, more reliable delivery of information in the field. The FireWhat? team wanted an integrated server, storage, and networking system that could be deployed in any environment imaginable. (Think wild fires, hurricanes, even earthquakes!)

FireWhat? chose hyperconvergence because it delivers a virtualized infrastructure platform that combines powerful compute resources, highly available storage, and networking connections in a single, rackmount form factor. Their hyperconverged solution turns their trailers into mobile, centralized data hubs for any disaster command center.

“Now we’re able to push the availability of our data by bringing more data in faster,” explains Sam Lanier, CEO of FireWhat? “With the reliability and power of the HPE Hyper Converged solution, we’re able to deliver new data to our responders in 15 minutes instead of 16 hours.” That’s 64x faster!

Businesses need work faster and smarter

Canadian telecommunications and media company, Rogers Communications, needed a simple and easily scalable solution that would support dynamic and unpredictable business requirements. They were specifically looking for a solution that could decrease their time-to-market and shorten the time between receiving a request and delivering a VM to the business.

After learning that their CPU-intensive applications would be more expensive running on a traditional or converged infrastructure, Rogers Communications decided on a hyperconverged solution.

By implementing a hyperconverged solution, Rogers Communications was able to slash their time-to-market (from two weeks to deliver a new VM down to mere minutes) and have enough scalability to develop their applications. Their hyperconverged solution was quickly installed and easily deployed, and gave their users a drastically simplified user experience.

“I wanted a Virtual Machine vending machine and that’s what the HPE Hyper Converged 380 is. We can now spin out a new virtual machine in just minutes when it used to take at least two weeks,” explains Hani Mousa, Senior manager, IT Infrastructure Architecture, Rogers Communications. “And the interface is easy, even for inexperienced users. It’s as easy as using a smartphone!”

By allowing businesses to simplify operations, work anywhere (in any condition), and work faster, hyperconverged solutions from HPE help IT become an innovator for the business.

