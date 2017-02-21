Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Steam Link Is 60% Off - Mirror Your Gaming Setup to TV at 1080p - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

steam link
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The Steam Link allows existing Steam gamers to expand the range of their current gaming set up via their home network. Just connect your Steam PC or Steam Machine to your home network, plug into a TV, and stream your games to the Link at 1080p. Video and audio data is sent from your computer to the Steam Link, while your controller input is sent back in real time. Virtually every game that your computer runs can be played on your TV. Steam Controller, Xbox One USB wired, Xbox 360 USB wired, Xbox 360 wireless, PS4, PS3 wired and Wii-U Pro controllers are compatible, as are many third-party Xbox controllers. Steam Link's typical price is $50, but right now you can get it on Amazon for just $20. See the significantly discounted Steam Link on Amazon.

This story, "Steam Link Is 60% Off - Mirror Your Gaming Setup to TV at 1080p - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
frustrated
Windows 10 install problems — and how to solve them

Having trouble installing and setting up Win10? You aren’t alone. Here are many of the most common...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
red blue tools
5 open source security tools too good to ignore

Look to these clever open source tools to keep secrets out of source code, identify malicious files,...

candy sweets
7 sweet Python IDEs you might have missed

From a simple platform for beginners to an expert-level development workbench, there's an IDE for most...

storm snow plow clear streets
3 signs of an AI snow job

Technology may appear to be smart, but in most cases it merely has great logic. That’s not the same as...

Build your security defense on data, not guesswork

Stop obsessing about the latest overhyped security threats. Delve into your own data about successful...