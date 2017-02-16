Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

24% off Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

fitbit alta
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Fitbit Alta is a customizable fitness tracker designed to fit your personal style and keeps you motivated by tracking all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes, and get credit for your workouts with Smart Track automatic exercise recognition. At night, track your sleep and set a silent alarm to wake better and get your best rest. No matter where you're headed, the easy-to-read OLED screen keeps your goals in focus with stats, time, and call or text notifications on display. Available accessory wristbands in metal, leather and sport, help you find the right style for every occasion. The Fitbit Alta currently averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 7,700 people (read reviews), and its typical list price of $129.95 has been reduced to $99. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "24% off Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker, Silver/Black

    $98.99 MSRP $129.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
The far-out office of the future is (almost) here
Behold the awesome office of the future

From shape-shifting furniture to holographic displays, the workplace of the future promises more than...

shopping cart aisle groceries
6 reasons stores can't give you real-time offers (yet)

Retailers collect tons of data about you and what you like, but don't expect brick-and-mortar stores to...

Docker's tops for devops, AWS is the cloud king

RightScale's "State of the Cloud" survey also shows hybrid cloud is beating public-only and...

Compass in green grass
7 simple commands for Git survival

You don’t have to get fancy to get most of your work done with Git; start with these essential commands...