Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

23% off EVGA Supernova G3 750W 220-G3-0750-X1 Fully Modular Power Supply - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

evga supernova
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Unleash the next generation in power with the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3 Power Supply. Based on the award winning G2 series Power Supplies from EVGA, This power supply features 80 PLUS Gold rated efficiency, and clean, continuous power to every component. The ECO Thermal Control Fan System offers fan modes to provide zero fan noise during low load operations. This provides improved efficiency for longer operation, less power consumption, reduced energy costs and minimal heat dissipation.  This power supply is highly rated with 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 3,000 people (read reviews). It's typical list price of $129.99 has been reduced 23% to $99.99 . See the discounted power supply now on Amazon.

This story, "23% off EVGA Supernova G3 750W 220-G3-0750-X1 Fully Modular Power Supply - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • EVGA Supernova G3 750W 220-G3-0750-X1 Fully Modular Power Supply

    $99.99 MSRP $129.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

Resources
Top Stories
wrestling wrestlers competition match fight
Smackdown: Office 365 vs. G Suite productivity

Can you really use Google’s G Suite instead of Microsoft Office? Here's how they compare on Windows,...

windows 10 ui
New Win10 SDK prods devs to embrace Windows' future

The new Windows 10 SDK is all about moving beyond the Windows legacy, into the Universal Windows...

hadoop aws primary
Hadoop finds a happier home in the cloud

All the excitement about big data and the Hadoop ecosystem -- yet so few enterprise initiatives panned...

Hotheaded manager backs tech into a corner

A higher-up wants a problem fixed yesterday, and a busy techie has to improvise a quick...