22% off Intel NUC Kit Mini PC - Deal Alert

intel mini pc
Credit: Amazon
The Intel NUC Kit NUC6i5SYH is a Mini PC with the power of a desktop PC. Equipped with Intel’s newest architecture, the 6th generation Intel Core i5-6260U processor, NUC6i5SYK has the performance to stream media, manage spreadsheets, or create presentations all in a 4x4” form factor. With 7.1 surround sound and an HDMI port for brilliant 4K resolution, the NUC6i5SYH is an ideal home theater PC. There’s room for a 2.5” SSD or HDD and up to 32 GB of RAM. This NUC is a barebones kit, meaning it is ready to accept the memory, storage, and operating system of your choice. It's currently listed as a #1 best seller on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 160 people (read recent reviews here). It's typical list price of $386 has been reduced 22% to $299.99, a good deal that may not be available for very long. See the discounted Intel NUC Kit on Amazon.

This story, "22% off Intel NUC Kit Mini PC - Deal Alert " was originally published by TechConnect.

  Intel NUC Kit NUC6i5SYH- Mini PC

    $299.99 MSRP $386.00
From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
