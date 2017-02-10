Reduce some of that cable clutter with the ultra compact Jackery Bolt 6,000mAh external battery charger that features a built-in Apple Lighting cable for your iPhone or iPad and a built-in micro-USB cable for other mobile devices. With an additional open USB port you can charge up to 3 devices at once. Powerful 6000 mAh capacity can fully charge an iPhone 6 at up to 3 times. The Jackery Bolt averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 240 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its list price of $69.99 has been reduced 63% down to just $25.99. See the discounted external power bank now on Amazon.

This story, "63% off Jackery Bolt 6,000mAh Power Bank with Built-in Lightning and Micro USB Cables - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.