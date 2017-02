How to be successful

Innovation continues to create many amazing breakthroughs, and with them, career opportunities. Technologies of the present and the future will always need skilled technicians and engineers to implement them.

CompTIA, the technology industry’s leading trade association, has identified 10 abilities we believe IT professionals will need to be successful in the technology world to come. Todd Thibodeaux, president and chief executive officer of CompTIA, compiled these tips.

[ Find out how to get ahead with our career development guide for developers. | The art of programming is changing rapidly. We help you navigate what's hot in programming and what's going cold. | Keep up with hot topics in programming with InfoWorld's App Dev Report newsletter. ]