Microsoft lawsuit against indefinite gag orders can proceed

A federal judge has ruled that Microsoft can sue the US to tell customers about searches

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Microsoft lawsuit against indefinite gag orders can proceed
Credit: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Microsoft
More like this

A Microsoft lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice over indefinite gag orders attached to search warrants can proceed, following a federal judge’s ruling on Thursday.

The tech titan sued last year to end the government’s practice of indefinitely blocking it from informing customers of search warrants for their information. Microsoft alleged that such orders violate its First Amendment frees speech rights and the Fourth Amendment privacy rights of its users.

The Justice Department argued that Microsoft couldn’t bring either of the claims in a motion argued in front of the judge two weeks ago.

Judge James Robart from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington said Microsoft’s First Amendment claims could proceed, but its Fourth Amendment claims could not.

Microsoft said that it was pleased with the ruling. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We’re pleased this ruling enables our case to move forward toward a reasonable solution that works for law enforcement and ensures secrecy is used only when necessary,” Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith said in an emailed statement.

At issue in the case are gag orders allowed by a section of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act, which allows the government to indefinitely prohibit a cloud vendor like Microsoft from telling one of its users about a search warrant for their digital information.

Robart said Microsoft had standing to continue with its argument that the gag orders are an unconstitutional prohibition on its speech. However, because of legal precedent, Microsoft could not assert a Fourth Amendment claim on behalf of its users, the judge said. That decision presents a conundrum, as Robart noted in his opinion.

“As Microsoft alleges, the indefinite nondisclosure orders allowed under [the law] mean that some customers may never know that the government has obtained information in which those customers have a reasonable expectation of privacy,” he wrote.

It’s been a busy month for Robart. He issued a restraining order blocking parts of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven countries with large Muslim populations.

Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
More Win 10 Anniversary Update problems -- and what to do about them

If the Anniversary Update has your PC tied in knots, it may not be too late to back out

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
Dell XPS 13 Developers Edition (Kaby Lake)
Surprise! Here's the language devs play with at home

The quirky functional language Haskell is surprisingly popular for "weekend" projects, but it won't...

spine backbone
Silicon Valley execs grow a backbone

After a period of uneasy silence, tech leaders are moved to rally in opposition to the Muslim ban

The 14 best tech jobs in America

Glassdoor's annual Best Jobs in America report shows data scientists, DevOps engineers and data...

backdoor keyboard
Caution! The cloud's back door is your data center

Cloud platforms have great security, which may make you think you can just rely on that security alone...