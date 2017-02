This Original OEM Apple USB Lightning Cable For iPhone connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer's USB port for syncing and charging or to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet. Its typical list price of $79 has been reduced 38% to just $49. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "38% Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.