Linux: How to install Kodi 17

The Kodi media player has proven to be a very popular application, despite criticisms by some in the media that it is linked to piracy. Version 17 was recently released, and you can now install it on your Linux computer.

You can also compile Kodi from source files to run on various Linux distros. The Kodi website has a comprehensive guide to installing from the source code .

Kodi can also be installed on other distributions using third-party repositories, but these aren't officially supported by Kodi, so you may not get the best experience.

Open the terminal (you can press Ctrl+Alt+T) and type in the following:

Kodi 17 Krypton is included in Ubuntu repositories, which means it’s straightforward to install Kodi in Ubuntu or an Ubuntu-based distro.

If you aren’t familiar with using Kodi, you can get more information about it on the official Kodi wiki and Kodi discussion forum. You can also install add-ons for Kodi that will enhance its features.

Speaking of Kodi, five people were recently arrested in the UK for selling “fully loaded” Kodi boxes that allegedly allowed users to access premium content for free.

However, the software can be modified with third-party add-ons that provide access to pirated copies of films and TV series, or free access to subscription television channels.

The developers behind Kodi say their software does not contain any content of its own and is designed to play legally owned media or content "freely available" on the internet.

The sale of so-called "fully loaded Kodi boxes" has been called a "top priority" by the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact).

Five people have been arrested, accused of selling set-top boxes modified to stream subscription football matches, television channels and films for free.

Streaming piracy via Kodi has become an important issue for some in certain industries. A reporter at The Register has an article that looks at who is behind the recent crackdowns on the sale of Kodi devices.

The dilemma is how to thwart the crackdown. Kodi USB sticks proliferate on eBay and Amazon marketplaces.

“Part of the work we’re undertaking is to create some case law that supports the rightsholders in their commercial dealings. Our view is that people are becoming more and more knowledgeable about their devices, what they're capable of, and what’s right and what’s wrong. Certainly there’re people in economic difficulties who maybe think they’ve got daily reasons for not paying subscriptions to these big companies. But your average person in the street knows that if you can access BT Sports or Sky Movies without paying those companies, then you’re probably doing something wrong.”

“This is in criminal terms an epidemic worldwide now. It’s causing huge losses to rightsholders. That’s clearly recognised now. It’s affecting investment,” said Matthew.

Nick Matthew, operations manager at FACT, told us the Kodi crackdown had its roots in meetings between FACT, the Intellectual Property Office, Northumbria and City of London Police, and regional Trading Standards agencies in the North East of England. Teesside was highlighted, as it’s a “hotbed” of infringement.

Readers of the Kodi article at The Register reacted with their thoughts in a thread in the site's discussion forum:

Ben Tasker: “I'm quite happy to pay for streaming services, but what's lacking is a Spotify equivalent, where almost everything you could want is on one service, rather than being spread across multiple services that all cost.

I've got Prime, and there's not much left on it that's of interest - either because I've already watched it, or because it wasn't of interest in the first place. Netflix I've stopped because, aside from the odd Netflix only series, there just isn't enough on there to justify the added cost (Prime at least gets me the delivery benefits etc).

That's before we even start to think about services that might not be willing to accept subscribers where I am.

Conversely, I could just hop over to TPB and everything is there. I'd happily pay for that level of legal choice, but there's still no way to do so.

The app used to watch a service needs to have reasonable requirements too, take the BBC Iplayer app and the bundle of Adobe shit it requires (or required? Haven't checked in a while). I get that they want to protect their content, but it's taking the piss.

Like someone else said, they need to stop whinging about illegal services and put some more thought into why their still so damned popular for Movies/TV despite apparently having seen a relative decline in Music torrenting with the advent of services like Spotify.”

John Smith: “I'm worried they'll outlaw Kodi in some unenforceable way...

I've been using it since the xbmc days on a soft modded xbox. I have like 9 raspberry pi's running OSMC, but it's used as a wonderful media server for my videos and music, and I've got no interest in the external streaming of anything (except perhaps a bit of freeview upstairs in my house where I can't get a signal).

Now due to it being a gateway to the streaming addons, it's in the copyright enforcers sights, despite it doing nothing wrong apart from having the ability to have addons.

I know I'll get it even if they ban it, but bit by bit, they're killing off the ways to watch things unless it's through THEIR servers, in THEIR format, paying them YOUR money.”

2460 Something: “Kodi have gone about this entirely the correct way though. They are (and always have) distancing themselves from any illegal activity, expressly asking anyone selling 'fully loaded' boxes to stop.”

Anonymous Coward: “From looking at my local 'newspaper' website in the last few months, the Birmingham Meaning Evil (Evening Mail/Daily Post) already thinks Kodi is illegal. Weird. I believe they're owned by Mirror Group News at the moment, as are a variety of other local rags. Are the others as bad, or is this something worked out between the anti-Kodi crew, the police, and the publishers in Birmingham?

Please note also that West Midlands police shut down (permanently) pretty much every hydroponics shop in the area in the last couple of years. Note also that yesterday's Daily Mail had a feature on using hydropinics to defeat this week's lettuce-shortage crisis. Way to go, WMP - you've stopped people growing their own lettuce (amongst other things). Nuff respect, etc.”

Dan 55: “What's going to happen next is the stick will be sold with a bare version of Kodi on it and the shop will give an address that you stick into Kodi which downloads everything else.

That'll be when they decide just go for TV sticks loaded with Kodi.”

Baldrickk: “When there is an open service that you can pay for to access everything, then people will be happier to pay...

Example - both Netflix and Amazon Prime have exclusives, If you only want to watch two things, you have to subscribe to both to see them.

If they could come up with one shared service, with all the content, and they received their money by content watched (like royalties to different artists/labels with music on spotify) it would be a much better solution.

As it is, piracy is still easier - like with some new computer games still requiring always on internet connections for no reason

Disclaimer: I have access to both Netflix and Prime and can watch content on either. I don't condone piracy.”

MK_E: “I know a lot of people who effectively stopped pirating games when Steam and GOG arrived on the scene and made it convenient (or even just POSSIBLE) to get hold of games that were otherwise difficult or inconvenient to get hold of legally, especially in the "don't copy that floppy!" era.

Also a kodi box is just worth it for people who don't watch enough TV to justify the licence fee on top of a sky subscription. Hell, most streaming services work out cheaper than a TV licence, and give the option of watching what you actually want to without having to trawl through channel upon channel of whatever shite gameshows they're churning out as filler between the good stuff.”

Steven1: “The Genie is out of the bottle for the content providers and he's not too keen on getting back in again - games up, they need to accept the rules have changed and adapt rather than try and stiffle the alternatives.

People will generally pay a modest subscription rather than use a moody alternative but most people I know who have a Sky/Virgin sub aren't happy with the cost and are fed up with the drip drip price increases, invariably at some point these people will look for alternatives when either they just cant justify the subs or realise the alternatives are there.

Granted they'll always be a certain number of freetards who wouldn't pay for it out of principle if they could get away with it but I'd wager that's a very small minority.

Anyone in the industry who thinks they'll be on the winning side with this strategy should look at TPB. How's that blocking working out for you?”

Alen8N: “The issue isn't the watching of streamed video online. The issue is providing a service that enables the watching of streamed video online. If I sell you a Kodi box with the standard Kodi build on it, not a problem. I could install iplayer on it, not a problem.

If I now install Exodus, or SALT and sell it to you I'm breaking the law as I have deliberately facilitated the means for you to watch pirated video streams. It's the selling of "fully loaded" Kodi boxes that is illegal. Notice, they're not going for the buyers of the boxes, they're going for the sellers, and that is where the law is actually doing this the right way for once.”

