27% off HAVIT 3-Fan USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad - Deal Alert

laptop cooling pad
Credit: Amazon
With a thin body and light weight design, the USB-powered Havit HV-F2056 cooling pad allows you to take it wherever you go and cool your laptop anytime you want. Three ultra-quiet fans create a noise-free environment, and a high-quality multi-directional metal mesh provides your laptop with a wear-resistant and stable laptop carrying surface. A built-in dual-USB hub allows for connecting more USB devices. The cooling pad from HAVIT averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,500 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.49 has been reduced 27% to $21.49. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off HAVIT 3-Fan USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

