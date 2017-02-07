Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

43% off Caller-ID Call Blocker For Robo-calls, Telemarketers and Other Nuisances - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

phone call blocker
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Just hit the big red "block now" button and say goodbye to robocalls, telemarketer calls, solicitor calls, elections calls, junk faxes or anyone else you'd prefer not to hear from. This small and discreet gadget can also block international and private numbers, as well as full area codes. It has a 1,000 number/area code memory with 200 numbers pre-programmed. The popular gadget averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,350 people on Amazon (73% rate 5 stars -- read recent reviews here), where its original list price is reduced 43% to $79.99. See the discounted 1,200 number call-blocker on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Caller-ID Call Blocker For Robo-calls, Telemarketers and Other Nuisances - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • CPR Call Blocker V202 1200 Number Capacity Block Telemarketer Calls, Solicitor Calls, Junk Faxes

    $79.99 MSRP $139.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
More Win 10 Anniversary Update problems -- and what to do about them

If the Anniversary Update has your PC tied in knots, it may not be too late to back out

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
amethyst gemstones jewels baubles precious gems
Hidden gems: 14 Python libraries too good to overlook

Parsing, image processing, web crawling, GUI creation -- these little-known Python libraries have you...

vintage tech computer PC desktop antique 8-bit unix
2 web technologies you need to dump now

Too many sites block or restrict users using modern technologies. You can easily avoid this suicidal...

Fretting over fake news? It's only going to get worse

Soon, not even experts will be able to tell the difference between fraudulent and genuine content....

typewriter typescript
TypeScript 2.2 plays nice with React Native JavaScript

Due this month, the upgrade also adds object type and removes restrictions on classes