TypeScript 2.2 plays nice with React Native JavaScript

Due this month, the upgrade also adds object type and removes restrictions on classes

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

TypeScript 2.2 plays nice with React Native JavaScript
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

Microsoft's TypeScript language is approaching its 2.2 release with an emphasis on support for React Native, Facebook's JavaScript framework for building native mobile apps.

The upgrade has moved to a release candidate status, which is commonly the last stage before general availability, and a road map for the language has version 2.2 arriving this month.

For React Native, which enables building of native apps via Facebook's React framework and JavaScript, TypeScript 2.2 offers a JSX emit mode, called react-native, to accommodate React Native's loader by generating .js files. The loader expects all input to be .js files. "It also satisfies cases where you want to just leave your JSX syntax alone but get .js files out from TypeScript," Daniel Rosenwasser, Microsoft program manager for TypeScript, said. JSX provides TypeScript with an embeddable XML-like syntax.

Version 2.2 also introduces an object type that lets a developer perform an object primitive type parameter, which should help catch a large class of bugs while more accurately modeling real-world code. To improve support for the mixin pattern, restrictions have been removed on classes. Developers can write a function that takes a constructor, declares a class that extends the constructor, adds members to the new class, and returns the class itself. Mixins enable building up classes from reusable components by combining simpler, partial classes.

Due in May, TypeScript 2.3 is set to feature generator support for ECMAScript 3 and 5, asynchronous iterators, and better support for literal types in JSX attributes. Other features planned for the language include variadic types, which support higher-order functions taking a variable number of parameters; project references; type-checking of computed properties for constraints and symbols; and bundling of module type definitions. Nominal typing support, enabling more-refined types, is being investigated as a possible addition to the language as well.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
More Win 10 Anniversary Update problems -- and what to do about them

If the Anniversary Update has your PC tied in knots, it may not be too late to back out

How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans -- forever
How to speed up Windows 7 Update scans—forever

Win7 Update scans got you fuming? Here’s how to make the most of Microsoft’s 'magic' speed-up patch

Resources
Top Stories
amethyst gemstones jewels baubles precious gems
Hidden gems: 14 Python libraries too good to overlook

Parsing, image processing, web crawling, GUI creation -- these little-known Python libraries have you...

vintage tech computer PC desktop antique 8-bit unix
2 web technologies you need to dump now

Too many sites block or restrict users using modern technologies. You can easily avoid this suicidal...

Fretting over fake news? It's only going to get worse

Soon, not even experts will be able to tell the difference between fraudulent and genuine content....

typewriter typescript
TypeScript 2.2 plays nice with React Native JavaScript

Due this month, the upgrade also adds object type and removes restrictions on classes