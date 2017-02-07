How to prevent a bad case of cloud buyer’s remorse

The trend is clear: The percentage of IT infrastructure and application workloads residing in enterprise data centers is expected to shrink from 59 percent today to 47 percent in two years, primarily the result of companies shifting resources to the public cloud, according to a survey recently released by data center provider Datalink.

But IDG Research Services, which conducted the study, also uncovered a countervailing trend: Nearly 40 percent of organizations with public cloud experience have moved at least some of those workloads back to on premises, mostly due to security and cost concerns.