What does the future hold for hyperconverged?

hyperconverged image
By Bharath Vasudevan, Director of Product Management, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software-defined and Cloud Group

It doesn’t take a fortune teller to look into a crystal ball to see where the future of IT is headed. A few years ago, the world was introduced to the value a hyperconverged appliance delivers to IT. Smaller, easier to set up, deploy, use…well, just about everything! According to Gartner, “HCI (or hyperconverged infrastructure) is the fastest-growing segment of the overall market for integrated systems, reaching almost $5 billion by 2019.” And in 2016, Gartner reported that the hyperconverged segment grew by 79%.

As the fastest growing segment in the industry, it seems only right that customers expect their hyperconverged solutions to continue to evolve and change to meet their datacenter’s changing needs of the future. But what is the future of hyperconverged?

To answer that question, we need to first look at another huge trend in IT: composability. Composability, or composable infrastructure, is built on the idea of IT being able to compose and recompose resources in any configuration, over and over, depending on what they need at any given time. What if hyperconverged infrastructure could allow IT those same abilities, while still delivering the simplicity customers have come to expect?

You guessed it: The future for hyperconvergence is composable technology within the hyperconverged solution. The idea that a hyperconverged infrastructure could allow IT to efficiently move resources to whichever Line of Business (LOB) needed it in a given week or day, opens up a whole new world of possibilities for users.

One way composability becomes possible for hyperconverged solutions is through multi-tenancy. Given the ability to take advantage of multi-tenant workspaces, IT will have the power to compose and recompose resources efficiently and respond to new requests within minutes (no more service requests or infrastructure tickets!). Resource silos and barriers across business units dissolve, providing fluid resource pools that any group can access. Multi-tenant workspaces also provide the capability to deliver advanced analytics, delivering the insights and trend data that IT needs to ensure resources are always available. And, like the hyperconverged solutions of the past, these new processes will be so easy, an IT generalist can do it, freeing up specialists for more specialized tasks.

On top of the new cloud-like flexibility provided by the workspaces, the hyperconverged systems of the future will offer self-service portals and programmable APIs that allow LOBs that are using the new workspaces access to the resources they need to develop for the business.

Just like everything else in the datacenter, IT expects their hyperconverged solutions to continue to evolve and change to work for the changing needs of the business. Bottom line: The future of hyperconverged is cloud-like agility, flexibility, and speed, delivered through composable technology.

HPE recently announced a new operating environment for the HPE Hyper Converged 380. Called the HPE Hyper Converged OE 2.0, the updated operating environment delivers these composable attributes to the HPE Hyper Converged 380, letting IT become a service provider to LOBs. Designed for the way businesses really operate, this new operating environment brings cloud-like efficiency, flexibility, and speed to datacenters, and guarantees success for the future of IT.

To find out how hyperconverged infrastructure is delivering the tools necessary for a future-proof datacenter, check out this white paper: Creating the Data Center of the Future with Hyperconverged Infrastructure.

