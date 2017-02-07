IT decision makers reveal 6 hybrid cloud adoption trends

According to many predictions, 2017 is shaping up to be the year of the enterprise cloud. And more than half of enterprises interested in the cloud are looking to deploy with a multi cloud strategy. That’s because hybrid cloud gives organization more flexibility to choose the right mix of cloud deployment models for each workload or workgroup.

To find out more about hybrid cloud adoption trends, HPE commissioned Forrester Consulting to survey enterprises worldwide and compile a report. The research, The Proliferation of Hybrid Cloud details insights from director-level and above IT decision-makers. Although most of the results were expected, a couple of surprises stood out.

1. Benefits of adopting hybrid cloud solutions

Forrester found that 56% of organizations surveyed said they had multiple cloud solutions. They cited three main benefits of hybrid cloud: improved data management, improved IT infrastructure management and flexibility, and improved security and compliance.

These results may be surprising because of the complexity involved with deploying hybrid cloud. Yet, it seems that although the deployment may be difficult, the end result is well worth it. Companies are finding that by piecing together private and public cloud along with their traditional infrastructure, they actually are getting the best and most cost-effective solutions.

2. Different cloud models for different workloads

When asked which workloads fit best into each cloud model, Forrester found expected results. Mobile apps and Internet of Things were typically deployed in public cloud, contact center and web business applications were deployed in private cloud and ecommerce was usually deployed in Software-as-a-Service environments. And sensitive, mission critical applications are still deployed on premises.

3. Hybrid cloud has lots of moving parts

The survey also found that the complexity of a multiple cloud environment is the single biggest challenge faced by the enterprise. Approximately 70% said that security and management complexity were challenging. No surprises here.

4. Wanted: seamless migration between cloud platforms

Enterprises don’t just want to move their workloads to the cloud once; they want to be able to constantly migrate data between cloud platforms. According to the report, the most valuable migration capabilities included being able to migrate workloads based on their best-fit and dynamic relocation of workloads based on excess capacity.

5. Most valuable features: consistency and integration – NOT cost

According to this survey, enterprises are looking beyond costs when selecting cloud vendors and platforms. This may be surprising to some people since cost is often mentioned as a reason for moving to the cloud. However, the survey finds that cost is just one factor enterprises are considering when determining where to place their workloads. Enterprises also want management and security tools (that work across private, public and traditional IT environment), integration with existing IT management tools and cost management capabilities.

6. Third-party consulting is a top priority

Hybrid cloud is difficult, so enterprise customers aren’t going it alone. Along with using software and platforms from third parties, most companies are currently working with third-party vendors for implementation, ongoing management/support, strategy and planning. This is why HPE is focusing on providing expertise and solutions that enterprise customers can count on as they transition thousands of applications from their current environment to a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

HPE: Making hybrid IT simple

When it comes to cloud platforms, one size doesn’t fill all, which is why so many enterprises are moving to hybrid cloud. Increased flexibility and speed combined with decreased cost are key benefits of transitioning to hybrid cloud. As enterprises move thousands of applications from their current environment to the hybrid cloud, HPE provides the expertise needed along with a wide range of solutions. The goal at HPE is to make hybrid IT simple, and I believe we are doing just that.

To read the full report, click here.

And to find out more about how you can define your right mix of deployment models, read Transform to a hybrid infrastructure with the Right Mix.