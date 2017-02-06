Linux: Kodi 17 media player released

Kodi 17 media player released

The Kodi media player developers have been busy working on a new release, and now it’s finally here. This release of Kodi includes some significant interface changes that should make Kodi users quite happy.

Kodi, of course, is the popular media application that some have linked with piracy of movies and TV shows. The app has generated controversy in the media, and the release of Kodi 17 will probably draw even more scrutiny as additional users begin installing it on their computers.

If you aren't familiar with Kodi, the Kodi site has helpful information including a wiki, and discussion forum.

The official announcement has details about Kodi 17:

Team Kodi are very happy to announce the immediate availability of Kodi 17.0 (Krypton) for Windows, Android, MacOS and iOS. Krypton brings updated default user interfaces, better organisation of settings, and many under-the-hood changes on VideoPlayer, Music Library, PVR, audio on Android, and thousands of small bugfixes and improvements to stability. Note: Kodi 17 downloads will be available in our Ubuntu PPA soon, so stay tuned for updates! Kodi’s user interfaces receive a major revision in Kodi 17.0. The new default skin Estuary has been specially designed as a 10-foot interface, while touchscreen devices have a new touch-enabled skin called Estouchy. To complete the overhaul we are now shipping Chorus2 as the default web interface. For those of you who like the previous skin, it is now available as an optional download through the add-on repository. Our video engine is undergoing a multi-phase rewrite and Kodi 17.0 delivers the next wave of changes with improvements to stability, audio/video synchronisation, refresh rate switching and decoding/encoding of video on all platforms. New inputstream add-ons extend support for streaming protocols like RTMP, MPEG-DASH, SmoothStream and NXMSL. Other new additions include hardware-accelerated DVD playback and OpenGL dithering when performing colour conversion, and Kodi on Linux can now use 3DLUT and simple ICC profiles to colour-correct displays. Audio sinks on most platforms have also been refined. Kodi 17.0 has numerous improvements to Live TV and PVR functionality. Changes start in the user interface with widgets for Recent Recordings and Last Played Channels on the home screen, and the ability to choose showing the PVR guide or Channel window when Kodi starts. The PVR user interface has seen much love. Channels can be sorted by Last Played. TV and Radio recordings are now shown in separate windows. There is a huge performance increase when browsing the guide window. Scheduling of recordings had a complete rewrite with both timers and timer rules now displayed in separate windows, and instant recording options can be customised. There are now 15+ PVR add-ons and most have been updated, including VDR VNSI, Tvheadend, HDHomeRun, Enigma2 and MythTV. Kodi now comes with support in the back-end for Digital Devices Octopus Net and asynchronous connections to back-ends which helps with connection stability. More at the official Kodi site

The release of Kodi 17 caught the attention of the folks on the Linux subreddit and they shared their thoughts:

Alfonso45322: “It's already in Arch Linux Arm/Manjaro Arm repositories for anyone looking to build an HTPC. A couple quirks though: It runs great under a window manager on my laptop, but not on my Pi 3. I need to run sudo kodi-standalone from a TTY to get it to work, but beyond that it works perfectly (running it without sudo causes it to crash for some reason). I automate this through a script that chvt's to the TTY I want it to run on, then back to the TTY where Xfce is after it exits. Of course it you just want Kodi and nothing else, LibreELEC or Manjaro Arm Media edition will work just fine. I just want a DE because I use my pi for other things too. Edit: It's possible that adding yourself to the 'video' group can allow Kodi to run without sudo, or you could create a boot script to chmod a+rw /dev/vchiq if that doesn't work.” DopePedaller: “Can't you just select Kodi as its own DE from the login screen? I've always found that it ran much better this way than from within another DE. Also, huge congratulations to the Kodi team for this release. Time to donate again.” Sigb: “Yes this does indeed work, but then you cant launch other applications from Kodi. If you use a DE you can. You just need something very light, example blackbox or openbox or fluxbox without a window manager and all that crap. Then launch Kodi through rc.local or similar.” NotTheBeliever: “There is still some time for next OSMC release. Any major changes/reasons to upgrade?” Xenepa: “On my tv it upgraded automatically and seems to come with new default skin ("Estuary"). Very nice one and as light as confluence Also the interface is no longer limited to 720p (but this is probably android-tv specific)” The_ancient1: “Seems to run much better on my FireTV stick than v16…I love the new default skin…” Vegittoss15: “Okay so I've been wondering this for a while...What exactly is the legality of this app? Is it advisable to get a vpn specifically for this?” Holtr94: “There is nothing illegal whatsoever about kodi. It is a media center that allows you to play media. It is as illegal as vlc, mplayer, or a web browser. While there are some addons for accessing illegal content they are not part of kodi and not supported by the kodi team.” Drakehfh: “If you are streaming movies/tv shows, no you don't need a VPN. You need a VPN only if you are torrenting.” More at Reddit

Civilization VI will be released for Linux on February 9,

Civilization VI is headed to Linux, and it will arrive on February 9. Aspyr Media is doing the port and many Linux gamers are looking forward to playing the game.

Liam Dawe reports for Gaming on Linux:

Civilization VI [Steam] is being ported to Linux by Aspyr Media and I’m seriously excited for the release. I’m able to confirm a little early for you that it will release on February 9th. Aspyr Media will announce this all today to confirm I am correct. To settle any doubt, I previously confirmed that it really was coming. Update: Aspyr Media tweeted to confirm this. For the multiplayer side, Aspyr Media have confirmed that the Linux version will be compatible with the Mac version. Neither will currently be compatible with Windows, I will have more about that in my interview with them which will be published after the release. More at Gaming on Linux

Google improves web app integration into Android

Google has been busy enhancing web apps on Android. The company has significantly improved web app integration by including them in the app drawer and by offering notification controls.

Chaim Gartenberg reports for The Verge:

Google announced today that it’ll be further integrating web apps into Android. Now, web apps will appear in the app drawer alongside full applications, and offer the same notification controls, where previously Google had set them to only appear as home screen icons. It’s part of a push by Google to promote Progressive Web Apps, which are essentially web applications that launch straight to whatever content they link to and are meant to feel more like an app then simply another tab. To create these apps on your home screen, you still will use the “Add to Home Screen” feature in Chrome. To be clear, these aren’t Google’s Instant Apps — a feature which allows Android users to “stream” actual applications after clicking a link. These are still just a better integration of saved web applications, something we’ve had around on smartphones since the original iPhone in 2007. That said, it’s still a useful addition and Progressive Web apps are much more advanced than you might expect: they can load data in the background, present OS-level controls in the notifications, and much more. More at The Verge

Did you miss a roundup? Check the Eye On Open home page to get caught up with the latest news about open source and Linux.

