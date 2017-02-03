Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
33% off CanaKit 5V 2.5A Raspberry Pi 3 Power Supply / Adapter / Charger - Deal Alert

2.5A is now a requirement for the Raspberry Pi 3. The CanaKit 2.5A Raspberry Pi power supply / adapter has been specially designed and tested for the new Raspberry Pi 3 and incorporates an inline noise filter for highest stability and reliable operation. This power supply differs from typical standard 5V USB power supplies in the market in that it can deliver a full 2.5A and still output a voltage well within the USB minimum voltage specifications. Standard 5V USB power supplies in the market have a high voltage drop when the full current is drawn from them which may cause the Raspberry Pi to reboot unexpectedly. With this power supply, you can power the Raspberry Pi 3 at full load as well as up to 1.2A across the four USB ports. This item averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 760 people on Amazon (read reviews). With the current 33% off deal, the CanaKit power supply is listed for just $9.99. See it on Amazon.

This story, "33% off CanaKit 5V 2.5A Raspberry Pi 3 Power Supply / Adapter / Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • CanaKit 5V 2.5A Raspberry Pi 3 Power Supply / Adapter / Charger (UL Listed)

    $9.99 MSRP $14.95
    View
    on Amazon
