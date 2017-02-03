Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
47% off HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4 (White) - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon
Let your opponents take the blows while you game without pain. HyperX Cloud cradles your head in a super-soft padded headband, memory foam ear cushions and leatherette-padded cups so even your late game will be comfortable. It's affordable, so there's no pain in the price either.  Pro-gaming optimized, HyperX Cloud is HiFi capable and delivers intense audio with crystal-clear low, mid and high tones plus enhanced bass-reproduction so you can lose yourself while you win. Plus you'll look sharp while playing, thanks to the unique HyperX design.

The headset averages 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 3,400 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced to $79.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "47% off HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One, PS4 (White) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset for PC, Xbox One¹, PS4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One S¹ (KHX-H3CLW) - White

    $79.99 MSRP $149.99
