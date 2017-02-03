That mobile management is going to cost you more

User demand for enterprise mobility management (EMM) software continues to grow while vendors keep consolidating—so prices are rising, and buyers don’t have much power at the negotiating table, according to procurement market analysis firm IBISWorld.

In a recent report, the procurement experts say that prices for EMM software rose 1.9 percent in the past three years and will continue to rise by 1.6 percent through 2019. Prices for individual products vary widely, but on average, the annual benchmark price for EMM software is $71.10 per device per user, the IBISWorld report says. The EMM vendors—such as Microsoft, VMware, MobileIron, and BlackBerry’s Good Technology—typically have “generous” profit margins, although they also have high advertising costs, the report says.