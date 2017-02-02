Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
27% off Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes - Deal Alert

zeiss lense wipes
Credit: Amazon
Zeiss provides an effective way to clean and preserve valuable optics. Whether used with camera lenses, eyeglasses, sunglasses, telescopes, or spotting scopes, these non-abrasive pre-moistened wipes are safe and effective. These ammonia-free wipes are appropriate for anti-reflective coatings and may also be used to clean laptop, GPS, tablet, or cell phone screens without leaving streaks. Designed for a single use, these wipes come in individual disposable packets.  The wipes are highly rated on Amazon, where it currently averages 4.7 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.99 has been reduced 27% to $21.99 for a pack of 400. See the discounted Lens Cleaning Wipes now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Zeiss Pre-Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes 400 Count

    $21.99 MSRP $29.99
    View
    on Amazon
