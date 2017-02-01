Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

13% off LOGITECH G430 Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

gaming headphones
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Powered by advanced Dolby technology, these 7.1 surround sound headphones position you in the center of an immersive 360-degree sound field. They let you hear every detail in every direction, just as the game developer intended. Enemy fire. Sirens. Your opponent’s footsteps. When you hear what you can’t see, you win. The headset averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 2,400 reviewers on Amazon (see reviews), where their typical list price of $45.75 has been reduced to $39.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "13% off LOGITECH G430 Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • LOGITECH G430 DTS Headphone: X and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset (981-000536)

    $39.99 MSRP $45.75
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
More Win 10 Anniversary Update problems -- and what to do about them

If the Anniversary Update has your PC tied in knots, it may not be too late to back out

Resources
Top Stories
frames for sale
The best frameworks for machine learning and deep learning

TensorFlow, Spark MLlib, Scikit-learn, MXNet, Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit, and Caffe do the math

Thoughtful businessman question
What you need to know about Docker in Windows

Microsoft has made application containers available in Windows itself, not only in Windows 10's Linux...

Pythonnet brings Python to Microsoft .Net

The package provides tools and scripting supported, but Python does not become a first-class CLR...

03 shipping malware
Sniff out and kick out Windows malware for free

Like it or not, your PC is susceptible to malware. These videos will teach you how to locate the bad...