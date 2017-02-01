Windows 10 usage rises slightly, Edge still floundering

Last month Windows 7 usage share went down in concert with the Windows 10 uptick

InfoWorld |

Windows 10 usage rises slightly, Edge still floundering
Credit: Eliot Phillips via Flickr
More like this

Windows usage numbers for January are in, and they aren't surprising.

Depending on whether you trust StatCounter's or NetMarketshare's numbers, Windows 10 usage in January was up 0.6 or 0.9 percentage points, respectively, compared to December. At the same time, Windows 7 usage decreased by 0.2 (see screenshot) or 1.1 percentage points, respectively.

usage share statcounter 2017 01 InfoWorld

Of course, those numbers should be taken with several heaping teaspoons of salt. As I explained a couple of months ago, there are major faults in the companies' measurement methods. The best that can be said is that their numbers are more-or-less comparable when taken month to month.

The unexplained six-month bump in StatCounter’s “Unknown” operating system count seems to have leveled off again.

Meanwhile, the browser wars have turned into a mop-up operation, with Chrome far out ahead and increasing its lead. Month-to-month, Chrome saw increases of 0.7 (StatCounter) or 1.5 (NetMarketshare, screenshot) percentage points. Microsoft’s browsers continued to muddle along. According to StatCounter, Edge use increased 0.1 points, while NetMarketshare pegged it at 0.15 points. IE usage was up 0.3 per StatCounter, and down 1.1 points, according to NetMarketshare's measurements.

usage share netmarketshare 2017 01 InfoWorld

I draw a couple of conclusions from these numbers. Windows 10 adoption, which stalled completely after the free upgrade disappeared in August, has resumed a very slow increase in usage. Windows 7 continues to run on roughly half of all PCs, although its use is slowly declining. And Microsoft’s browsers are getting trounced, with no improvement in sight.

The lack of movement doesn’t bode well for Microsoft’s Universal Windows Platform--the Windows Store apps that continue to underwhelm. As Mary Jo Foley reported in ZDNet, Microsoft seems to be betting on Universal apps to drive a distant-future operating system, “a simplified version of Windows 10 that will be able to run only Unified Windows Platform (UWP) apps installed from the Windows Store.“

With Windows 10 usage increasing at a snail’s pace and Edge barely registering on the meter, you have to wonder where Microsoft will come up with compelling UWP apps for this new “Windows 10 Cloud” operating system. Steve Ballmer has left the field, but his “Developers, developers, developers!” exhortation still resonates. Where have they all gone?

The discussion continues on the AskWoody Lounge.

Related:

Woody Leonhard is a senior contributing editor at InfoWorld and author of dozens of Windows books, including Windows 10 All-in-One for Dummies.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
More Win 10 Anniversary Update problems -- and what to do about them

If the Anniversary Update has your PC tied in knots, it may not be too late to back out

Resources
Top Stories
frames for sale
The best frameworks for machine learning and deep learning

TensorFlow, Spark MLlib, Scikit-learn, MXNet, Microsoft Cognitive Toolkit, and Caffe do the math

Thoughtful businessman question
What you need to know about Docker in Windows

Microsoft has made application containers available in Windows itself, not only in Windows 10's Linux...

Pythonnet brings Python to Microsoft .Net

The package provides tools and scripting supported, but Python does not become a first-class CLR...

03 shipping malware
Sniff out and kick out Windows malware for free

Like it or not, your PC is susceptible to malware. These videos will teach you how to locate the bad...