Windows 10 usage rises slightly, Edge still floundering

Windows usage numbers for January are in, and they aren't surprising.

Depending on whether you trust StatCounter's or NetMarketshare's numbers, Windows 10 usage in January was up 0.6 or 0.9 percentage points, respectively, compared to December. At the same time, Windows 7 usage decreased by 0.2 (see screenshot) or 1.1 percentage points, respectively.

Of course, those numbers should be taken with several heaping teaspoons of salt. As I explained a couple of months ago, there are major faults in the companies' measurement methods. The best that can be said is that their numbers are more-or-less comparable when taken month to month.

The unexplained six-month bump in StatCounter’s “Unknown” operating system count seems to have leveled off again.

Meanwhile, the browser wars have turned into a mop-up operation, with Chrome far out ahead and increasing its lead. Month-to-month, Chrome saw increases of 0.7 (StatCounter) or 1.5 (NetMarketshare, screenshot) percentage points. Microsoft’s browsers continued to muddle along. According to StatCounter, Edge use increased 0.1 points, while NetMarketshare pegged it at 0.15 points. IE usage was up 0.3 per StatCounter, and down 1.1 points, according to NetMarketshare's measurements.

I draw a couple of conclusions from these numbers. Windows 10 adoption, which stalled completely after the free upgrade disappeared in August, has resumed a very slow increase in usage. Windows 7 continues to run on roughly half of all PCs, although its use is slowly declining. And Microsoft’s browsers are getting trounced, with no improvement in sight.

The lack of movement doesn’t bode well for Microsoft’s Universal Windows Platform--the Windows Store apps that continue to underwhelm. As Mary Jo Foley reported in ZDNet, Microsoft seems to be betting on Universal apps to drive a distant-future operating system, “a simplified version of Windows 10 that will be able to run only Unified Windows Platform (UWP) apps installed from the Windows Store.“

With Windows 10 usage increasing at a snail’s pace and Edge barely registering on the meter, you have to wonder where Microsoft will come up with compelling UWP apps for this new “Windows 10 Cloud” operating system. Steve Ballmer has left the field, but his “Developers, developers, developers!” exhortation still resonates. Where have they all gone?

