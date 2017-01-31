Google upgrades G Suite with tools for IT pros

Google adds tools for data loss prevention, business insights and better security key controls

|

Senior Writer, CIO |

Google upgrades G Suite with tools for IT pros
More like this

Google today bolstered its G Suite of productivity apps with new controls and tools for IT professionals. G Suite administrators now have more access to control security key enforcement, data control with data loss prevention (DLP) for Google Drive and Gmail, and additional insights by connecting Gmail to BigQuery, Google’s enterprise data warehouse designed to enable SQL queries, according to Google.

All of the changes, which are live today, are designed to elevate G Suite for the enterprise, especially among companies that need more confidence in the controls they can maintain over corporate data, according to Google.

DLP, which Google first brought to Gmail in 2015, is being extended to Google Drive so IT managers can block users from accidentally sharing confidential information with an outside party and impose more stringent content storage guidelines. Google is also adding optical character recognition (OCR) so customers can enforce policies on image assets that contain important data, according to Google.

[ Related: Google App Maker aims to ease enterprise development ]

G Suite administrators can also enforce S/MIME (secure/multipurpose internet mail extensions) encryption on Gmail and set DLP rules according to individual or team needs. To gain more insight into employee behavior and activity, Google is releasing a preconfigured BigQuery integration for Gmail so IT professionals can analyze data and create custom dashboards, the company said. Google Vault, which lets businesses archive and retain Gmail data, can now be connected with third-party archiving solutions as well, according to Google.

gmail bigquery dashboard.width 1080 Google

Click for larger image.

Finally, Google is reinforcing security key management by enabling administrators to manage the deployment of these devices, view usage reports and restrict logins to users with a security key, the company said. More than 3 million businesses pay for G Suite today, according to Google.

This story, "Google upgrades G Suite with tools for IT pros" was originally published by CIO.

Related:

CIO.com Senior Writer Matt Kapko specializes in the convergence of social media, mobility, digital marketing and technology. He enjoys traveling and hitting the road with his wife, going to shows, rooting for the 49ers, gardening and reading.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
More Win 10 Anniversary Update problems -- and what to do about them

If the Anniversary Update has your PC tied in knots, it may not be too late to back out

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
smartphone apps transmit user man
Better security through obscurity? Think again

Hackers may not target obscure apps as often as popular software, but your systems still won't be much...

knife lanyard knot untangle rope
Untangle OneDrive and SharePoint integration

Microsoft has added SharePoint support to its OneDrive apps, but differences across Windows, MacOS,...

learning sign
Amazon's deep learning darling MXNet hits Apache

The scalable deep learning framework is set to become an Apache Software Foundation project, but...

Managing compliance is easier in the cloud

Rules and standards change, requiring constant IT effort to maintain compliance. Why not let the cloud...