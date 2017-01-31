Microsoft distributes Windows Server 2016 update 14393.729 via hotfix

KB 4010672 brings Server 2016 machines up to build 14393.729. Like the last cumulative update preview, it’s fully documented and only available in the Update Catalog

InfoWorld |

Microsoft distributes Windows Server 2016 update 14393.729 via hotfix
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

You can't keep a good idea down.

Late last week, Microsoft released a Windows 10 version 1607 preliminary cumulative update via a new channel. As I explained in a post about the distribution of Windows 10 update KB 3216755, a preview of the cumulative update was made available only through the Windows Update Catalog. That way, people who wanted to test the fixes could download it manually, but regular Windows users wouldn't be hit with an unexpected (and potentially not-fully-baked) patch.

Well, Microsoft has done it again.

Yesterday, Windows Server 2016 users got a new cumulative update, KB 4010672, which brings the build number up to 14393.729. It's a very specific hotfix, aimed at Azure VMs losing network connectivity, that's fully documented on the Win10 changelog site. The hotfix doesn't come down the automatic update chute; it's only available by download and manual installation.

There's only one reason to install the hotfix: If you have a Server 2016 machine with Azure VMs that drop network connectivity on reboot. That's it.

If you decide to get the update, note the known problem in the KB article.

Man, this is refreshing. Microsoft's making significant strides in curing Win10's patching Achilles' heel.

Related:

Woody Leonhard is a senior contributing editor at InfoWorld and author of dozens of Windows books, including Windows 10 All-in-One for Dummies.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
speedometer 124549393
2 easy steps to speed up Windows 7 Update scans

Based on a technique created by a German blogger, here's how to stop wasting hours checking for Windows...

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
More Win 10 Anniversary Update problems -- and what to do about them

If the Anniversary Update has your PC tied in knots, it may not be too late to back out

Resources
Top Stories
smartphone apps transmit user man
Better security through obscurity? Think again

Hackers may not target obscure apps as often as popular software, but your systems still won't be much...

knife lanyard knot untangle rope
Untangle OneDrive and SharePoint integration

Microsoft has added SharePoint support to its OneDrive apps, but differences across Windows, MacOS,...

learning sign
Amazon's deep learning darling MXNet hits Apache

The scalable deep learning framework is set to become an Apache Software Foundation project, but...

Managing compliance is easier in the cloud

Rules and standards change, requiring constant IT effort to maintain compliance. Why not let the cloud...