Microsoft distributes Windows Server 2016 update 14393.729 via hotfix

You can't keep a good idea down.

Late last week, Microsoft released a Windows 10 version 1607 preliminary cumulative update via a new channel. As I explained in a post about the distribution of Windows 10 update KB 3216755, a preview of the cumulative update was made available only through the Windows Update Catalog. That way, people who wanted to test the fixes could download it manually, but regular Windows users wouldn't be hit with an unexpected (and potentially not-fully-baked) patch.

[ From Docker containers and Nano Server to software-defined storage and networking improvements, Windows Server 2016 is packed with great additions: Get the scoop on Windows Server 2016 from InfoWorld. | Stay up on key Microsoft technologies with the Windows Report newsletter. ]

Well, Microsoft has done it again.

Yesterday, Windows Server 2016 users got a new cumulative update, KB 4010672, which brings the build number up to 14393.729. It's a very specific hotfix, aimed at Azure VMs losing network connectivity, that's fully documented on the Win10 changelog site. The hotfix doesn't come down the automatic update chute; it's only available by download and manual installation.

There's only one reason to install the hotfix: If you have a Server 2016 machine with Azure VMs that drop network connectivity on reboot. That's it.

If you decide to get the update, note the known problem in the KB article.

Man, this is refreshing. Microsoft's making significant strides in curing Win10's patching Achilles' heel.