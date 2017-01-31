Managing compliance is easier in the cloud

Rules and standards change, requiring constant IT effort to maintain compliance. Why not let the cloud take on that hassle instead?

InfoWorld |

Managing compliance is easier in the cloud
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Cloud doubters often raise compliance requirements as a barrier to cloud adoption, but in fact cloud providers have many tools to ease compliance with regulations and industry standards. They can help you maintain compliance with the least amount of resources.

There are cloud systems for PCI compliance (for credit card processing), HIPAA compliance (for health care information security and portability), and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance (for process logging at publicly traded companies), as well as systems to handle similar European regulations.

Compliance should be managed as a set of rules and regulations that change over time, not as adherence at a specific in time for a specific regulation. And the cloud is great at managing items that change.

The mechanism is simple: Link in whatever compliance services you need, such as logging and encryption. With that step, you place the compliance volatility in the domain of the cloud provider. As regulations change and evolve, so do the services that the cloud provider delivers.

Be aware that it takes a significant effort on your part to link these services into your on-premises and cloud-based platforms. You have to modify existing systems or build these services into new applications. 

Also, most of these compliance services come from specialized providers that may run on a different cloud system, or perhaps on a hosted system, than you use. That also adds complexity to their integration. The good news is that the major cloud providers are starting to offer compliance services directly, so your integration options will grow over time.

But that investment in integration is well worth it. The result is you’re no longer treading water keeping up with the execution legalities that drive compliance. The cloud provider will deal with most of that on your behalf, perhaps even automatically.

Related:

David S. Linthicum is a consultant at Cloud Technology Partners and an internationally recognized industry expert and thought leader. Dave has authored 13 books on computing and also writes regularly for HPE Software's TechBeacon site.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Most Read
Halted progress
The case against Windows 10 Anniversary Update grows

With myriad problems now evident, it may be best to skip the Anniversary Update for now

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

war battle container battle
Why Kubernetes is winning the container war

It's all about knowing how to build an open source community -- plus experience running applications in...

Resources
Top Stories
smartphone apps transmit user man
Better security through obscurity? Think again

Hackers may not target obscure apps as often as popular software, but your systems still won't be much...

knife lanyard knot untangle rope
Untangle OneDrive and SharePoint integration

Microsoft has added SharePoint support to its OneDrive apps, but differences across Windows, MacOS,...

learning sign
Amazon's deep learning darling MXNet hits Apache

The scalable deep learning framework is set to become an Apache Software Foundation project, but...

Managing compliance is easier in the cloud

Rules and standards change, requiring constant IT effort to maintain compliance. Why not let the cloud...