33% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard - Deal Alert

raspberry pi 3 motherboard
Credit: Amazon
Currently discounted 33% on Amazon the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboardfeatures a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex A53 clocked at 1.2 GHz. The Pi 3 features on-board 802.11N WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Specs:

  • 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU, 1 GB RAM
  • 802.11n Wireless LAN, 10/100Mbps Lan Speed
  • Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth Low Energy
  • 4 USB ports, 40 GPIO pins, Full HDMI port, Combined 3.5mm audio jack and composite video
  • Camera interface (CSI),Display interface (DSI), Micro SD card slot (now push-pull rather than push-push), VideoCore IV 3D graphics core

This Raspberry Pi 3 motherboard currently averages 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,000 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 33% to $39.98.

This story, "33% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

