Apple collaborates with rivals to advance AI research

Apple joins the Partnership on AI, which also includes Google, IBM, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Apple collaborates with rivals to advance AI research
Credit: Agam Shah
More like this

Apple has joined rivals as it takes a step ahead to advance research and development of artificial intelligence technologies.

After months of collaborating, Apple is joining the Partnership on AI, with other founding members including Google, IBM, Microsoft, Facebook, and Amazon.

The Partnership of AI was founded in September last year to also steer debate on best practices on AI. The group believes AI could help in the areas of health care, transportation, and automation in factories.

Apple’s most visible AI technology is Siri, a voice assistant that can answer questions. But a larger AI strategy is still a subject of speculation. Microsoft, Facebook, IBM, Amazon, and Google have well established AI strategies.

Speech and recognition are well-known use cases for AI. Apple will likely implement AI in its mysterious autonomous car project so self-driving vehicles can navigate and cruise the roads safely without a human at the wheel.

Beyond the Alexa voice assistant, Amazon uses AI to provide buying recommendations. Google this week said it was providing TensorFlow tools so users can build a wide variety of AI capabilities into Raspberry Pi 3 and IBM’s high-powered cognitive computers.

The group believes AI holds tremendous promise and will lead to a big societal impact. AI’s impact needs to be discussed, and companies need to establish ground rules on how the technology is developed and deployed, according to the group.

The Partnership on AI is establishing a diverse board to bring in a variety of opinions. The board includes personnel from the top companies and members from universities and organizations like American Civil Liberties Union, the MacArthur Foundation, and Peterson Institute for International Economics.

There is a lot of cooperation among organizations pursuing AI research. Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has poured $1 billion into OpenAI, which is also a member of the Partnership on AI.

Related:
From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
net neutrality computer internet broadband regulation goverment
The end of net neutrality is bad for IT, too

The overwhelming majority of IT pros see no upside in deregulating the internet, according to a recent...

tech roles boom or bust
5 tech jobs that will boom (and 2 that will bust) in 2017

The technology market is regularly evolving and so are the jobs and skills necessary to keep things...

Facebook taps FIDO U2F for stronger login security

Facebook joins Google, Salesforce, GitHub, Dashlane, and Dropbox in supporting FIDO U2F to help prevent...

puzzle pieces problem solved teamwork collaboration
Microsoft puts more team into VS Team Services

The cloud-based ALM service also adds improvements for mobile access, Git repos, and Node.js