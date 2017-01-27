Amazon Cloud Directory shakes up databases

Nobody thinks of directory services like LDAP or Active Directory as fonts of innovation. But to Amazon, they are a starting point for building something new.

A new public offering from Amazon called Cloud Directory aims to take the ho-hum idea behind a directory service—a hierarchical database—and endow it with features that make it useful to a far wider range of applications.

Move fast, change things—just don’t break them

Cloud Directory is essentially a hierarchical database designed to allow the data stored inside to be seen via multiple hierarchies. Amazon cites as an example a company org chart that can be navigated in multiple ways, such as by geography or reporting structure.

Many of Cloud Directory’s behaviors are designed around the idea that multiple applications need to work elegantly with a given database. Cloud Directory’s schema is extensible, in the manner of a NoSQL database. But applications can define their own private schema extensions, so that any attributes they add aren’t seen by other apps and won’t unintentionally gum up their works.

The same kind of behavior applies to policies on Cloud Directory databases, which can be set on a per-application basis. One potential drawback to how enforcement of policies works is that policies aren’t interpreted by Cloud Directory, rather it “provides a framework for your application to evaluate policy assignments,” according to Amazon.

Amazon touts this as a boon, claiming it makes possible things like “[defining] inheritance rules for your policies without granting Cloud Directory visibility into your security or permissions model.”

Future proofed

According to a company blog post, Cloud Directory has already been used to power other Amazon services like AWS Organizations. “Because it plays such a crucial role within AWS, it was designed with scalability, high availability, and security in mind (data is encrypted at rest and while in transit),” the blog post states.

In addition to those three attributes, future-proofing is another aspect of Cloud Directory that Amazon singles out in its post. Changes to the database’s schema can be made non-destructively and confined to a particular application, and schemas can also be tagged as mutable or immutable to separate in-development ones from those published and in-use.

Directory services in the cloud have generally been about offering hosted instances of LDAP or Active Directory, as featured by both Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Cloud Directory, though, is attempting something slightly different. Rather than just offer a spiced-up version of an existing directory service, Amazon is offering a “building block”—its own words—intended to be used for supporting entirely new applications.

This being the early stages of the product, many things are still missing. There doesn’t appear to be direct integration with other, more conventional directories, except maybe by way of the API or by manually synching data via JSON. Another valuable feature, integration with AWS CloudFormation, also has yet to be announced.