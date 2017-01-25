Wine 2.0 released: Run Windows apps in Linux

Wine 2.0 released

The Wine developers have been hard at work and now Wine 2.0 has just been released. This version offers thousands of individual changes, support for Microsoft Office 2013 and 64-bit support on macOS.

You can download Wine 2.0 from the WineHQ site.

The WineHQ site has the official announcement:

This release represents over a year of development effort and around 6,600 individual changes. The main highlights are the support for Microsoft Office 2013, and the 64-bit support on macOS. It also contains a lot of improvements across the board, as well as support for many new applications and games. See the release notes below for a summary of the major changes. This is the first release made on the new time-based, annual release schedule. This implies that some features that are being worked on but couldn't be finished in time have been deferred to the next development cycle. This includes in particular the Direct3D command stream, the full HID support, the Android graphics driver, and message-mode pipes. More at WineHQ

The news about Wine 2.0 caught the attention of Linux redditors and they shared their thoughts in a long thread:

Freelyread: “Apparently, Vulkan will be able to render 3D graphics for games, etc, even if run in WINE. You can already try Doom using Vulkan. Has anybody here tried running Doom or DOTA under WINE? What was it like?” Elethiomel: “I can only give you an answer regarding Doom, but I've had absolutely no issues playing the campaign mode with the Vulkan driver. I get a consistent 60fps using ultra on my 980/4790k.” CrazyViking: “Doom runs great, i5-3570 and a gtx970 plays the game at max settings.” Raymii: “The biggest commercial contributor to Wine is CodeWeavers: https://www.codeweavers.com/ Fantastic and very sympathetic small company which offers a next-next-finish installation of Wine. Excellent if you run a Linux desktop in a corporate environment that expects the ability to run Windows stuff. Office 2010 and with the latest version Office 2013 work flawlessly with Crossover on Linux (and Mac): https://raymii.org/s/tutorials/Office_2013_and_2010_on_Linux.html The support of codeweavers is very good and fast as well, the two times I had to contact them. The bottle system is amazing. It allows you to have multiple wine environments with different Windows versions seperated, so not just one Wine for all. Office 2003 runs on Windows XP, 2013 on a Vista env. The bottles can be exported to RPM or DEB or shell installer for easy deployment as well. Plus the easy online database with appliations and profiles makes Crossover, for me at least, have a big advantage over bare Wine.” RespublicaCuriae: “Praise the Wine community!” AnachronGuy: “I LOVE OpenSource! This project makes my heart warm.” More at Reddit

Android users can download Netflix content to SD cards

Netflix has released an update that allows Android users to download movies and TV shows to their SD cards.

Shivali Best reports for the Daily Mail:

Netflix announced the update in a tweet, which said: 'Android​ Users – You can now download to your SD card so there's always room for more.' When saving a programme or film for offline viewing, Android users will now be prompted to choose a download location – Device Storage, or SD card. A spokesperson for Netflix told Engadget: 'You can download content to multiple SD cards. While programmes including Orange Is The New Black, Narcos and The Crown can be downloaded, not all of Netflix's content is available for download yet. To browse all the downloadable titles, users can select 'Available for Download' from the Netflix menu, and then download by clicking the arrow icon on a title. More at the Daily Mail

Pokemon Duel game available for Android

Pokemon fans can now download the Pokemon Duel strategy battle game for their Android devices.

Darrell Etherington reports for TechCrunch:

Pokémon has another official new mobile game that isn’t Pokémon GO – it’s a strategy battle game called Pokémon Duel where you collect virtual figures and fight them in an attempt to take over territory from your rival. The Duel element involves actually battling your figures, which you can select in teams of six. These individual Pokémon have stats, including how many steps they can move in a turn, and different attacks. You can use your figures both to defend your territory and to attack the enemy’s. This is a free game, but as you might expect, there are in-app purchases that can help make you more likely to succeed; you can use “plates” to boost your Pokémon’s powers, for instance, as well as Boosters, and you can trade currency earned in-game for new Pokémon. There’s also a league play mode that lets you compete with real human opponents at any time from the home screen. More at TechCrunch

Here’s a video preview of the game:

