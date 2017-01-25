Apple will allow developers to respond to App Store user reviews

The change coming with iOS 10.3 and macOS Sierra 10.12.4 might help you make better buying decisions

|

Senior Editor, Macworld |

Apple will allow developers to respond to App Store user reviews
Credit: Apple
More like this

The user reviews in the iOS and Mac App Stores can be a mixed bag. Sometimes, a user provides useful information to help you make a purchasing decision. But often the user reviews are filled with complaints about problems that were encountered while using the software. When a software developer addresses those problems in updated software, the user review lingers.

In a future update to iOS 10 and macOS Sierra, developers will have a chance to address user reviews in the App Store. The release notes for iOS 10.3 state that developers will be able to respond to a user review, and the response will be available for others to see. The notes also say that this feature will be available in the Mac App Store.

Apple doesn’t provide any information on how the response system itself works. Hopefully, it’ll work in such a way to make it easy for the developer to respond. As Many Tricks’ Rob Griffths points out on Twitter, something like a notification system would help. Popular apps get more reviews, and having to manually browse each review could even be discouraging to developers.

The release notes also state that there will be a new API for asking users to review and rate an app while still using the app; you won’t be switched over to the App Store app. According to The Loop’s Jim Dalrymple, who talked to Apple about the app reviews API, developers will now be limited to three review requests per year, and if a user does leave a review, the requests will stop. Dalrymple also reports that there will be a “master switch” to turn off review notifications from all developers, and that iOS 10.3 will allow you to label a review as Helpful via 3D Touch.

Why this matters: With such a wide selection of software, user reviews play a key role when you need to make a buying decision, but sometimes a review can be misleading, have wrong information, or talk about issues that the developer has addressed. The ability to let the developer respond to a user review should result in a better user experience in the App Store, as well as better customer relations for the developer.

This story, "Apple will allow developers to respond to App Store user reviews" was originally published by Macworld.

Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, TechTV, PC/Computing, and Windows NT Systems. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2017
2017 Technology of the Year Award winners

InfoWorld editors and reviewers pick the best hardware, software, development tools, and cloud services

Network servers
Azure Functions locks in on serverless computing

Microsoft’s serverless PaaS technology lets you develop cloud-smart applications

Project promises packaging panacea for Python

Pipenv combines PipFile, Pip, and Virtualenv into a single toolchain

petya ransomware logo
Identify and escape: A two-part ransomware plan

Watch a PC intentionally get infected with the Locky ransomware, then learn how to get your files back...