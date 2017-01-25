The industry’s largest survey of IT practitioners and managers

sponsored

Portions of this post were originally posted on the Puppet blog, and are republished here with Puppet's permission.

Puppet is pleased to announce our sixth annual State of DevOps survey. It's the biggest, most in-depth survey of IT professionals in the industry. Just as we have for the past few years, we've created the survey in collaboration with the principals of DevOps Research & Assessment (DORA): Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble and Gene Kim.

From the more than 25,000 IT professionals around the world who've taken the survey so far, we've learned a lot about how technical practices and workplace culture affect IT performance, and how all of these affect organizational performance.

This year, we're building on our work from past years to investigate new areas, including:

  • Infrastructure architecture. Containers are hot right now, but choosing the right infrastructure design is more than just "let's containerize everything." This year, we're investigating the role of infrastructure architecture in DevOps environments.

  • Experimentation. One of the virtues of agile and DevOps is the increased ability to experiment and learn. This year’s survey includes questions about experimentation with the software development and delivery process.

  • New ways to measure outcomes. For several years, the State of DevOps survey has shown that IT performance drives organizational performance for business, and improves business outcomes like productivity, profitability and market share. This year we’re asking about measures of success that matter to teams that aren't trying to drive a profit — for example, IT teams in government and other not-for-profit organizations.

We'd like to get responses from an even wider range of people than usual, so we urge you to contribute your unique perspective to the survey.

The data you help us gather will tell us — and you — more about how people are practicing DevOps today; what new practices are emerging; and how the culture of DevOps is changing. The resulting 2017 State of DevOps Report will help you improve outcomes, whether you work for a for-profit enterprise, research university, healthcare organization, government agency or any other entity that relies on IT.

We're counting on you to make this year's report even more interesting and valuable, so don't delay — fill it out today. Invite your friends, colleagues and social media networks to take the survey, too. Follow Puppet, and we'll let you know when the report is ready to read.

This story, "The industry’s largest survey of IT practitioners and managers" was originally published by CIO.

