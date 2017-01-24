Box launches standalone Notes app to help teams collaborate

Product allows users to collaboratively edit documents in real time; it will compete with the Evernote and Dropbox Paper

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Box launches standalone Notes app to help teams collaborate
Credit: Box
More like this

Box Notes is getting its own standalone web app and a new desktop app for Windows and Mac. It’s a new turn for the product, which allows users to collaboratively edit documents in real time.

Notes gives users a workspace for jotting down ideas and sharing them with others. Those notes can include rich text elements like embedded images, tasks and tables, in addition to plain text.

The service is designed to give users a shared workspace in the cloud for discussing ideas and working on them with other people. Making Notes a standalone app could help it appeal to a broader audience and increase its usage. 

Document collaboration and note taking is a crowded market. Box Notes is going up against the likes of Google Docs, Google Keep, Dropbox Paper, Microsoft OneNote, Evernote and a host of other products. So why does the world need another note taking app, and why should it be Box Notes?

Aaron Levie, Box’s co-founder and CEO, said in an interview that the product’s key point of differentiation is that it’s backed by the company’s storage technology, which means it inherits features around security and compliance that aren’t always available from other apps.

“Our job is to build all of the enterprise capabilities around helping companies manage their data and manage their content,” he said in an interview. “And so, if they can’t work in real time, and can’t collaborate in real time on top of that infrastructure, and on top of that set of capabilities, then obviously, we’re not really providing or fulfilling the full amount of potential for our customers.”

Right now, Notes is being used by a little more than half of Box’s customers in the Fortune 500. These upgrades are designed to drive further adoption of Notes, and also make it more broadly useful. Starting Tuesday, people will be able to use Notes without having a Box account, something that Levie hopes will drive adoption of the company’s cloud storage services. Box offers a free tier for its software but Box Business, its most popular plan, costs $15 per user per month. The company’s services are available internationally, and customers include Gatwick Airport and Eurostar Transportation.

Box Notes doesn’t have a standalone mobile app, though Levie said that the company is building one. For the moment, users can access and edit notes through the Box app for their iPhones and Android smartphones.

Looking towards the future, Levie said that the company isn’t building a competitor to Microsoft Office or Google Docs. Notes is focused instead on capturing ideas that might otherwise be locked up in someone’s brain, left on a whiteboard, or passed around via email.

Updates to Box Notes might support features like embedding content into documents from the web, and adding live-updating content to a note. Levie also said that Box is looking into how it can integrate Notes with Slack, and it seems likely that integrations with other services would also be on the horizon.

Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
Problems continue with Windows 10 Anniversary Update 1607, KB 3194798

With recurring and new problems in spades, Win10 Anniversary Update is still not ready for prime time

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
videoconference 78480573
Almost there: Skype for Business inches forward

A convoluted user interface and crippled mobile features limit the conferencing tools' utility, but...

sergey brin google
Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI

Google's co-founder admits he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because he didn't think it would...

Oracle's headquarters in Redwood Shores, California, on November 17, 2009
Oracle's new cloud push won't be easy

The challenge: AWS, Google, Microsoft, and IBM own the market, enterprises want to drop Oracle...

The evolution of (and solution to) ransomware

Ransomware has become the scourge of the internet 28 years after it first appeared. Here's how to...