16 top HR software suites compared

Seven out of 10 companies say that “employee engagement” is critical to their organization’s success, according to an oft-cited Gallup poll. Now those companies are counting on HR software to help them get a clearer picture of their workforce and encourage greater engagement.
Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC), an independent research firm, has produced a comprehensive report on human capital management (HCM) software to help companies select the right suite for their needs.
The TEC buyer’s guide compares 16 HCM suites — from vendors such as Ceridian, Cornerstone, Kronos, SAP and Workday – across 50 software features, including recruitment tasks, personalized new-hire onboarding, “flight risk indicators,” performance evaluations, employee feedback, employee rewards, mentoring, targeted skills development, employee satisfaction surveys, exit interviews, data visualization and mobile access.
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In