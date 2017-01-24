Kubernetes as a service simplifies public and private cloud management

Platform9, creator of a turnkey OpenStack SaaS solution and the Fission framework, today unveiled a new service for running Kubernetes at scale in multiple environments.

Managed Kubernetes enables enterprises to run Kubernetes without having to learn the intricacies of deploying and managing the software--in much the same way as managed OpenStack solutions like Platform9’s promised to make the open source cloud management platform less unwieldy.

With the new service, Kubernetes moves into its next phase as a technology known both for its potential and limitations. Kubernetes is now being used as a basis for other products, building on its power and ameliorating its problems.

Babysit less, run more

Platform9 CEO Sirish Raghuram described in a phone interview how “a lot of problems that exist with OpenStack also exist with Kubernetes.” Managed Kubernetes, which is meant to complement Platform9’s OpenStack offering, allows enterprises to get the same management experience with applications whether they run in VMs on OpenStack or in containers on Kubernetes.

Managed Kubernetes can run in most public clouds or behind the firewall of an enterprise's datacenter. Once delivered, it runs as a remotely managed service administered by Platform9 engineers. “It simplifies the operational management of Kubernetes itself,” Raghuram explained. “It makes it really quick to get started, but also makes it really easy to use in an ongoing manner in production.”

Kubernetes has been criticized for being internally complex and for needing administrative “babysitting,” Raghuram said. Removing that setup and management burden allows enterprises to focus on how best to adopt containers and microservices for their use.

The “managed” part of Managed Kubernetes is similar to how Platform9’s OpenStack product works. Once deployed, an agent on the systems running the solution contacts Platform9’s control plane, so connections to Platform9’s management are always outbound from the product.

Pricing starts at $1,500 per CPU socket per year, with discounts at scale and for cloud instances.

No mechanics needed, just drivers

Some of what Managed Kubernetes promises sounds similar to Mesosphere DCOS, an open source cluster-management system that can also run Kubernetes to manage containerized applications. The products have some similarities, Raghuram said. They both can be used to aggregate computing capacity and then provision that capacity to run applications without having to worry about what’s underneath.

But according to Raghuram, DCOS requires administrators to run and manage the whole thing on their own. “It does not address the challenges of monitoring, troubleshooting, and upgrading these systems,and that’s the same problem that has plagued OpenStack over the years,” he said.

Another thing Raghuram feels differentiates Managed Kubernetes from Mesosphere DCOS is the momentum Kubernetes has built up, which for outstrips DCOS. Some of that traction was created by Red Hat and Google supporting Kubernetes out of the gate as an open source project, whereas DCOS was only open sourced after the fact.

Raghuram also noted that if an organization builds on top of Managed Kubernetes, it can still decide to take control of things later if it wants. “What’s under the hood is the stock Kubernetes car,” with all of the attendant APIs and standards components, he said. If one decides to lift the hood, the pieces will be the same as if it were a hand-built Kubernetes installation. “You don’t have to be a mechanic to drive a car,” he added.