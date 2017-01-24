Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI

Google's co-founder admits he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because he didn't think it would work, but has since reconsidered

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI
Credit: Reuters/Ruben Sprich
More like this

Google co-founder Sergey Brin acknowledges that he was caught off-guard by the phenomenon of artificial intelligence, which he notes now permeates key Google properties.

Speaking at the recent World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, Brin, a trained computer scientist, said he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because "everyone knew [AI] didn't work," he said.

Brin was head of the Google X research group, which featured Google Brain, a project centered on machine intelligence, he recalled. "Fast-forward a few years, and now Brain probably touches every single one of our main projects, ranging from search to photos to ads to everything we do."

The revolution in deep nets has "been very profound and definitely surprised me even though I was like right in there," said Brin, now president of Google parent company Alphabet. "It's an incredible time and it's very hard to forecast what can these things do? We really don't know the limits," Brin said. Looking forward to the future, it is hard thing to think through, with the incredible possibilities, he added. "I think it's impossible to forecast accurately."

Google Brain research areas include machine learning algorithms and techniques, computer systems for machine learning, natural language understanding, and machine perception, as well as health care, robotics, and music and art generation. The group features Jeff Dean, a Google senior fellow who Brin recalled trying to impress upon him the possibilities of AI when Brin was still skeptical. "I'd say, OK that's very nice, Jeff, do your thing, whatever," after Dean showed him a computer-drawn picture of a cat.

Google has offered its open source Tensorflow library for machine learning and neural networks. The company also has partnered with Intel for machine learning and offered data sets for it.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
videoconference 78480573
Almost there: Skype for Business inches forward

A convoluted user interface and crippled mobile features limit the conferencing tools' utility, but...

sergey brin google
Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI

Google's co-founder admits he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because he didn't think it would...

Oracle's headquarters in Redwood Shores, California, on November 17, 2009
Oracle's new cloud push won't be easy

The challenge: AWS, Google, Microsoft, and IBM own the market, enterprises want to drop Oracle...

The evolution of (and solution to) ransomware

Ransomware has become the scourge of the internet 28 years after it first appeared. Here's how to...