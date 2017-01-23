Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off HP 23er 23-inch IPS LED Backlit Bezel-less Monitor - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

hp 23er monitor
Credit: Amazon
More like this

IPS panel technology for ultra wide viewing, from almost any angle. 1920 x 1080 resolution for a sharp, detailed view. Bezel-less design maximizes your viewing area and makes for seamless multi-monitor set-ups. And LED backlighting enables high screen performance. Ultra slim and Energy-Star compliant design. The HP 23er 23-inch IPS LED backlit monitor is currently super-affordable ($119.99) with a 33% off deal happening now on Amazon, where it's averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 270 reviewers. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "33% off HP 23er 23-inch IPS LED Backlit Bezel-less Monitor - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • HP 23er 23-in IPS LED Backlit Monitor

    $119.99 MSRP $179.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

Resources
Top Stories
cloud washing2
10 new AWS cloud services you never expected

From data scooping to facial recognition, Amazon’s latest additions give devs new, wide-ranging powers...

linux logo
6 key points about Intel's hot new Linux distro

Intel’s container-focused Linux distro for the cloud is packed with intriguing features. Here’s what...

The cloud updraft grows stronger

In 2017, we're past the point of just dev and test and DR in the cloud. Before embarking on any new...

artificial intelligence public domain
Want to be a developer? Learn AI and data science

Data science skills will become more important for coding as software is 'trained' via AI