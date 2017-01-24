Oracle's new cloud push won't be easy

The challenge: AWS, Google, Microsoft, and IBM own the market, enterprises want to drop Oracle databases, and Oracle's short on innovations

InfoWorld |

Oracle's new cloud push won't be easy
Credit: Håkan Dahlström
More like this

Oracle executives last week revealed the results of years’ worth of work on its IaaS public cloud, including the announcement of a new bare-metal cloud database service and an international expansion.

After lots of saber rattling from Oracle, it’s finally making a move to take on Amazon Web Services. Although that may sound more like marketing hype than reality, you can’t discount Oracle right away. Oracle has a presence in most Global 2000 companies, an army of quota-carrying salespeople, and—let’s face it—a bunch of big enterprise software bravado.

However, the odds are not in Oracle’s favor. Already, the larger traditional enterprise providers have exited the market, including Cisco and HP. AWS is too strong a provider for most enterprise providers to catch up to and beat. That leaves the current cloud establishment—AWS, Google, Microsoft, and IBM—owning the market.

In its attempt to join that cloud provider club, Oracle will discover a few unpleasant realities that fly in the face of its current bravado:

  • Oracle is too late to IaaS, and it won’t have the features and functions that most IaaS customers seek.
  • Oracle’s PaaS component won’t take it anywhere. PaaS has pretty much jumped the shark.
  • Database services won’t save Oracle. Most Global 2000 enterprises are looking to move off Oracle’s database, if they can. With cloud-based alternatives such as Amazon Redshift (a clear poke in Oracle’s eye—its hidden meaning is “shift away from Oracle red”), Amazon RDS, and a bunch of NoSQL services, enterprises can easily achieve that “good-bye, Oracle” goal.
  • Most important, Oracle is not at all innovative. What it announced is pretty much OPFs (other people’s features), and if you’re late to a market, you need to build things that others don’t have. Bare-metal clouds are so 2014.

Oracle has some strengths, namely its SaaS assets, and I suspect that those will do fine in the years to come—indeed, they will grow.

However, Oracle’s IaaS and PaaS offering will likely follow the same path as all the other big enterprise providers that came to the market, saw AWS, and reluctantly ducked out.

Related:

David S. Linthicum is a consultant at Cloud Technology Partners and an internationally recognized industry expert and thought leader. Dave has authored 13 books on computing and also writes regularly for HPE Software's TechBeacon site.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
videoconference 78480573
Almost there: Skype for Business inches forward

A convoluted user interface and crippled mobile features limit the conferencing tools' utility, but...

sergey brin google
Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI

Google's co-founder admits he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because he didn't think it would...

Oracle's headquarters in Redwood Shores, California, on November 17, 2009
Oracle's new cloud push won't be easy

The challenge: AWS, Google, Microsoft, and IBM own the market, enterprises want to drop Oracle...

The evolution of (and solution to) ransomware

Ransomware has become the scourge of the internet 28 years after it first appeared. Here's how to...