Self-protection is key to Linux kernel security

Linux has quietly taken over the world. The operating system now powers the large datacenters that make all our cloud applications and services possible, along with billions of Android devices and internet-connected gadgets that comprise the internet of things (IoT). Even the systems that handle the day-to-day operations on the International Space Station run Linux.

The fact that Linux is everywhere makes kernel security the highest priority. An issue in the kernel can easily create ripples that are felt by practically everyone. Finding and fixing vulnerabilities in the kernel is only one aspect of Linux security; enabling the kernel to withstand attacks is even more vital.