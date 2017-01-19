Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

53% off WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder with Fast Swift-Snap Technology for Smartphones - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

wizgear universal mount
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Setting your phone on a mount in your car has never been easier! WizGear Air Vent Car Mount for smartphones saves you the hassle of placing your smartphone securely to make sure it doesn’t fall just push it in the air vent! The WizGear Air Vent Mount features a magnetic technology, which means your smartphone will be secure and have no chance of falling. When a phone is secure in place, it becomes easier to use for GPS navigation too.  With over 12,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4.3 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $16.99 has been reduced by 53% to $7.99. See the discounted WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount now on Amazon.

This story, "53% off WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder with Fast Swift-Snap Technology for Smartphones - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount Holder with Fast Swift-Snap Technology for Smartphones and Mini Tablets, Black

    $7.99 MSRP $16.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

Resources
Top Stories
06 update
Now's the time to patch Windows and Office

With no new Tuesday surprises, here's your opportunity to catch up on the latest updates for Microsoft

Concepts key to simpler C++
Stroustrup mines generic programming for better C++

The creator of C++ sees concepts in generic programming as key to more efficient, reliable code

Facebook brings GPU-powered machine learning to Python

A port of the popular Torch library, PyTorch offers a comfortable coding option for Pythonistas

signature signing contract handwriting cursive
Oracle to Java devs: Stop signing JAR files with MD5

Code signing has its limits. Starting in April, if the JAR file is signed with MD5, Oracle will treat...