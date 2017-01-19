Realm revives object database for mobile dev

The Realm Mobile Platform brings the object database's ease of use to mobile apps

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Realm revives object database for mobile dev
Credit: Imagination Technologies
More like this

Realm is introducing version 1.0 of its Realm Mobile Platform, which uses the company's object database for synchronizing data on mobile devices. It supports development of "offline first" native mobile experiences.

The platform features the Realm Mobile Database, which is an embedded object database supporting Android and Apple iOS clients, and Realm Object Server, for object synchronization and event handling to synchronize data across devices. The Object Server can be deployed on servers or in the cloud.

Object databases had been considered eye-opening data management technology back in the 1990s, Realm Chief Marketing Officer Paul Kopacki acknowledged. "It was always a great idea. The world wasn't ready for it 20 years and the technology and the technology wasn't all the way there."

But Realm now sees a local, object database as more of a fit for mobile applications. Business logic doesn't have to be translated to SQL tables like it would with a relational database -- an unnatural transformation, he said. "It's painful, it's slow, it makes your code a lot more convoluted."

Realm does feature a data connector API to link a mobile application with back-end databases like Oracle, MongoDB, Hadoop, and Postgres. This benefits developers because they do not need to write complex networking code, handle serialization/deserialization, or write logic to deal with conflicts or no-connection scenarios. Also featured in the platform is a built-in backup capability to preserve app data.

An example of how the platform would work: A real-time collaboration application, with two devices sharing a whiteboard. Realm would provide services like synchronization, conflict resolution and offline accommodation.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Most Read
10 reasons you should not upgrade to Windows 10
10 reasons you shouldn't upgrade to Windows 10

You may still be better off sticking with Win7 or Win8.1, given the wide range of ongoing Win10...

upgrade underway
Windows 10 upgrade stuck at 99 percent? Here are your options

Now that we're down to the wire, many upgraders report that the installer hangs. If this happens to...

angular angularjs book
Angular 3 is hot on the heels of Angular 2

Angular 3 will have better tooling and will generate less code; Google also is promising a new major...

Resources
Top Stories
06 update
Now's the time to patch Windows and Office

With no new Tuesday surprises, here's your opportunity to catch up on the latest updates for Microsoft

Concepts key to simpler C++
Stroustrup mines generic programming for better C++

The creator of C++ sees concepts in generic programming as key to more efficient, reliable code

Facebook brings GPU-powered machine learning to Python

A port of the popular Torch library, PyTorch offers a comfortable coding option for Pythonistas

signature signing contract handwriting cursive
Oracle to Java devs: Stop signing JAR files with MD5

Code signing has its limits. Starting in April, if the JAR file is signed with MD5, Oracle will treat...